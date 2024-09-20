U.S. Psychedelic Mushroom Market Set to Skyrocket to $3.44 Billion by 2029 as Wellness and Therapy Trends Explode - Regional Industry Analysis by Product, Form and Application (2019-2029)

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States' Psychedelic Mushroom Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to register impressive growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 11.30% through 2029, reaching USD 3.44 billion.

Psychedelic mushrooms, particularly psilocybin-containing mushrooms, are gaining acceptance for their potential therapeutic benefits. Research studies are exploring their use in treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Some cities and states have taken steps towards decriminalizing or legalizing the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. For example, Denver, Colorado, and Oakland and Santa Cruz in California had decriminalized the possession of psilocybin.

Regional Insights



The North-East region poised to dominate the United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market for several compelling reasons. Firstly, this region has a rich history of embracing alternative and holistic health practices, including the use of natural substances like psychedelic mushrooms. This cultural openness and acceptance provide a conducive environment for the growth of the psychedelic mushroom market. Secondly, the North-East is home to many major cities and urban centers, which are hubs for research institutions, medical facilities, and a diverse population. This concentration of resources and intellectual capital fosters both scientific research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms and a growing interest in their applications for mental health and well-being.



The North-East region tends to be more progressive in its drug policies and regulations compared to other parts of the country. This leniency can facilitate the development and distribution of psychedelic mushroom products for both recreational and therapeutic use. Overall, the North-East region's cultural openness, urban infrastructure, and regulatory environment make it a prime candidate for leading the way in the United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Interest in Mental Health Treatment

Investor and Business Opportunities

Research and Clinical Trials

Cultural and Societal Factors

Key Market Challenges

Federal Legal Status

Regulatory Uncertainty

Safety Concerns

Lack of Standardization

Key Market Trends

Increased Scientific Exploration

Expanding Legalization Efforts

Mainstream Mental Health Integration

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Product Type:

Psilocybe

Psilocybe cubensis

Psilocybe semilanceata

Psilocybe azurescens

Psilocybe cyanescens

Psilocybe baeocystis

Gymnopilus

Spectabilis

Others

Panaeolus

By Form:

Fresh/Whole

Dried

Processed

By Application:

Depression Relief

Anxiety Relief

De-addiction

Recreational

Others

By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered United States

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Shroomland LA

Galaxy Treats

Blissmushrooms

One Up Mushroom

Psychedelic Mushy

