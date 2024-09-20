Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT AG Announce: Expanding Investment in their Joint Venture – J.A.M.E.S – For Advancement of 3D Printed Electronics Industry

The JV, Established in July 2021, Gets Renewal From Respective Partners Given Success in Increasing Adoption of Additively Manufactured Electronics Technology

Waltham, Mass., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, along with HENSOLDT AG (“HENSOLDT”), today announced their respective leadership teams have agreed to continue the joint venture Jetted Additively Manufactured Electronics Sources GmbH (“J.A.M.E.S”).

J.A.M.E.S, based in Taufkirchen, Germany, combines the strengths of both Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT to advance the development of 3D printed electronics. J.A.M.E.S established itself as a leading electronic designer community where designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials know-how are exchanged, along with being a key partner to work with strategic customers on specific projects that seek to make AME a centerpiece of their work. In creating such a platform, critical awareness, knowledge, and actual deliverables are achieved.

Based on J.A.M.E.S’ success, many new research and development (“R&D”) and manufacturing teams have come to recognize the benefit of AME. This includes improved iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Andreas Müller, Chief Executive Officer of J.A.M.E.S, shared, “We are excited to continue our work on building J.A.M.E.S as a critical platform for knowledge sharing and realization of 3D printed electronics. We have had great partners in Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT, who have been so supportive from their initial vision years ago to their ongoing direction and perspective. We look forward to seeing J.A.M.E.S continue to grow and become the first professional network for advanced electronics manufacturing and engineering. ”

Oliver Dörre, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of HENSOLDT added, “The results since J.A.M.E.S’ foundation are above our expectations. Thanks to a closer cooperation with Nano Dimension, our joint venture has been the driver for a fast technology development as a real alternative to conventional electronics manufacturing. We are committed to support J.A.M.E.S’ mission and invest in the advancements of digital 3D printing of electronic components to make the benefits of this technology available for the industry development and production.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Nano Dimension, added, “Starting our partnership with HENSOLDT – in J.A.M.E.S – over three years ago, was one of the best decisions we made, and not just for Nano Dimension, but for the 3D printed electronics industry as a whole. We are still in the early days of the technology revolutionizing electronics manufacturing. Our future success will be supported by J.A.M.E.S and the work they do with several stakeholders. We look forward to our continued cooperation with J.A.M.E.S and HENDSOLDT.”

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT ( www.hensoldt.net ) is a German defense industry champion with a leading market position in Europe and global reach. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, Germany, the company develops sensor solutions for defense and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT is also continuously expanding its portfolio in cyber and developing new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics, and cybersecurity. With approximately 8,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenues of €1.8 billion in 2023. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where it is part of the SDAX share index.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages and benefits of J.A.M.E.S, HENSOLDT’s commitment to support J.A.M.E.S’ mission and invest in the advancements of digital 3D printing of electronic components and that Nano’s future success will be supported by J.A.M.E.S. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.