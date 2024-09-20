Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report (2024 Edition): Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Treatment Type, Drug, Distribution Channel, and Country (2020-2030)

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market (2024 Edition): Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Treatment Type, Drug, Distribution Channel, and Country (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market. According to the report, the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market was valued at USD 720.66 million, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2025-2030.



The market has experienced significant growth driven by an increasing prevalence of ALS, advancements in therapeutic research, and growing awareness of neurodegenerative disorders. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the urgent need for effective treatments and improved diagnostic methods.



One of the main drivers of the ALS market is the increasing prevalence of the disease globally. According to the ALS Association, thousands of new cases are diagnosed every year, emphasizing the growing burden of this condition. This has led to increased research efforts and funding aimed at understanding the disease's pathogenesis and developing novel therapeutic options.



The market has seen notable advancements in drug development, with several promising therapies in the pipeline. Riluzole and edaravone are currently the only FDA-approved drugs for ALS, but ongoing clinical trials and research initiatives are exploring new treatment avenues. Gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and neuroprotective agents are some of the innovative approaches being investigated.



Increased awareness and advocacy efforts have also played a crucial role in the ALS market's growth. Organizations like the ALS Association and various patient advocacy groups have raised awareness about the disease, advocating for research funding and improved patient care. These efforts have not only heightened public awareness but also attracted investments from pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.



Geographical Insights



The Americas represent the largest market for ALS treatments, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D activities, and a high prevalence of the disease. The United States is a key market, with extensive research initiatives and a focus on developing novel therapies.



In the Americas, the market benefits from a robust healthcare system, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, and strong advocacy efforts. The growing focus on neurodegenerative diseases and increased funding for research further support market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of ALS, and growing awareness of neurodegenerative disorders. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are key markets, with expanding healthcare infrastructure and a focus on improving patient outcomes.



In Europe, the market for ALS treatments is driven by strong regulatory support, a well-established healthcare system, and ongoing research efforts. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on developing new therapies and improving patient care.



Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Medications

Respiratory Therapy

Speech Therapy

Physical Therapy

Other Treatment Types

By Drug:

Edaravone

Nuedexta

Riluzole

Other Drugs

The riluzole segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 45% of the global ALS market in 2023. Riluzole has been a mainstay in ALS treatment due to its ability to slow disease progression.

By Distribution Channel:

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market include:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical

BrainStorm Therapeutics

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Biogen Inc.

Corestem

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

AB Science

Other Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlmeqn

