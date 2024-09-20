MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CN Police Officers Available For Media Interviews During See Tracks? Think Train Week

Be Rail Smart on or around rail property and help prevent accidents and injuries at rail crossings



Help share the message during See Tracks? Think Train Week (Sept. 23-29)

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will offer members of the media the opportunity to talk with CN police officers in uniform during See Tracks? Think Train Week, an annual public awareness campaign that runs from September 23-29. Throughout the week, CN officers will travel across the country and into communities to participate in safety initiatives at commuter and railway crossings, share rail safety tips and to highlight the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks and property.

CN invites media outlets to contact our regional media contacts to arrange onsite, in-studio or on-air interviews. The CN media relations team is also happy to offer visual elements for on-camera interviews, online and print outlets.

CN is a proud partner of See Tracks? Think Train Week, and our goal is to keep everyone safe on and around the railway throughout the year. With the help of the communities we serve, schools and our media partners, we share important messages about rail crossing safety and the dangers of trespassing throughout North America. Safety is everyone’s responsibility and together we can save lives at railroad crossings and on tracks.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events across the eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states within our network. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviors and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police, contact:

US

Canada