New Bartlett Soybean Processing Plant Strengthens Kansas Economy and North American Supply Chains for Food, Feed and Renewable Fuel

CHERRYVALE, Kansas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bartlett, a Savage Company, has completed construction of its state-of-the-art soybean processing plant in Cherryvale, Kansas, and is now commencing operations. The Cherryvale plant will handle up to 49 million bushels of soybeans annually, providing sustainable soy feedstocks for refined vegetable oil, animal feed and renewable transportation fuels. More than 60 permanent jobs are being created, in addition to jobs and economic activity supported during the plant’s construction, which began in 2022.

“We appreciate the tremendous work of everyone involved in the design, construction and operation of this world-class facility, and the strong support received from community members and federal, state and local officials,” said Bob Knief, Bartlett President. “Our new Cherryvale plant will expand markets for area soybean producers and agribusinesses while driving needed economic growth in Southeast Kansas.”

On September 19, Bartlett hosted a grand opening event attended by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, and other federal, state and local leaders. Speakers and guests celebrated the impact Bartlett’s Cherryvale plant will have on jobs, local soybean production and distribution, and economic growth in Montgomery County and Southeast Kansas. Company leaders highlighted how the facility will support Bartlett’s Customers and Partners by optimizing North American supply chains for the agriculture and energy industries.

“This impressive facility is far more than a soybean processing plant. It’s where community members will find good employment. It’s where the demand for renewable fuel will be met. As businesses like Bartlett continue to invest in our communities, we will continue to invest in our people.” – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

“We are in a region where it’s sometimes believed that our best days were in the past. What this investment brought back for me, as we pulled up, is this is something that’s very much on the scale of the glory days that people like to talk about at the turn of the 20th century. 125 years ago, when heavy industry was pouring into this region and our towns were booming, it looked a lot like this. We’re doing it again, and that is an exciting thing.” – Kansas Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland

“In Kansas, our farmers and ranchers don’t just work the land—we are stewards of the land. This crush plant will have not only a local impact but will play a larger role in our efforts to leave this world cleaner, healthier and safer than we found it. It took a community to make this happen, and I am so proud to support this mission.” – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

"Bartlett has been working with local farmers and grain companies across Kansas to produce soybean oil, provide stable jobs and support the biofuel industry. This new facility will further integrate Kansas' leading industries — aviation, energy and agriculture — to create soybean oil that can be converted into sustainable aviation fuel. I look forward to seeing this project develop to provide new markets for our farmers and cleaner energy for the aviation industry." – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

Bartlett’s Cherryvale site includes the processing plant, product tank farm, grain elevators and a multi-loop track system. The South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad, owned and operated by WATCO, provides rail services for the facility, connecting the plant to a network of Class 1 carriers. The plant’s location also provides easy access to highways 160, 166, 169 and 400.

“We’re excited that this plant will play dual roles in satisfying growing demand for feed and food and also renewable energy,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to our new soybean processing plant in Kansas, we continue to develop a range of sustainable solutions for farmers and food producers.”

About Bartlett

Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain. The company is a leading U.S. exporter of grain to Mexico. Bartlett produces a broad range of flour to meet its Customers’ needs and plays an important and growing role in the food and renewable fuel sector with its soybean processing capability. www.bartlettco.com

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageco.com

