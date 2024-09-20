Internet of Cars Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $865.7 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Smart Cities and Infrastructure Integration Expands Market Potential

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Cars - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet of Cars was estimated at US$274.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$865.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Internet of Cars Services segment is expected to see remarkable growth, reaching US$458.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8%. Additionally, the Internet of Cars Software segment is projected to grow at an 18.5% CAGR over the same period. Regionally, the U.S. market, valued at $75.8 Billion in 2023, is a major player, while China is forecasted to experience impressive growth, with a 16.9% CAGR to reach $130.0 Billion by 2030. Other key regions with notable growth trends include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report provides a detailed market analysis of the global Internet of Cars market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It offers competitive insights, giving an overview of the market presence of key players across different geographies. The report also highlights future trends and drivers, helping you understand the factors shaping the market's future.

By purchasing this report, you will gain access to comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030. It also offers in-depth regional analysis, covering the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report features company profiles of major players such as Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, providing valuable insights into market leaders.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Internet of Cars Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $274.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $865.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Internet of Cars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Connected Vehicle Technologies Spurs Growth in the Internet of Cars

Advancements in V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) Communication Propel Innovation

Shift Towards Autonomous Driving Expands Market Opportunities for Connected Cars

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Vehicle Connectivity and Safety

Increased Use of Telematics and Predictive Maintenance Boosts Demand for Connected Vehicle Solutions

Growing Importance of Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles

Role of IoT in Enhancing Driver Experience and Vehicle Performance

Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Expands the Connected Car Ecosystem

Demand for Enhanced In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems Drives Market Growth

Growing Use of Data Analytics to Optimize Vehicle Operations and Efficiency

Focus on Smart Cities and Infrastructure Integration Expands Market Potential

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 11 Featured)

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation

Tesla Motors, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdnkf8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment