Used Car Global Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $8.4 Billion to 2030 - Growing Impact of Online Platforms and E-Commerce, Growing Demand for Affordable Vehicles in Emerging Markets

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Car - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Used Car was estimated at US$17 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Used SUV segment is projected to see significant growth, reaching US$10.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. Similarly, the Used Sedan segment is also expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR over the next seven years. Regionally, the U.S. market was estimated at $4.5 Billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR, reaching $5.8 Billion by 2030. Other regions showing notable growth trends include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Used Car Market, covering all key geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights by analyzing the presence of major players across different regions. In addition, the report highlights future trends and drivers, helping businesses understand the factors shaping the market's future.

By purchasing this report, you will gain access to comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030. The in-depth regional analysis covers key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report features company profiles of significant market players like 2see Technology, 2trde, and 360 Motors, providing an understanding of the competitive landscape.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Used Car Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Used Car - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Affordable Vehicles in Emerging Markets

Impact of Online Platforms and E-Commerce on Used Car Sales

Rising Consumer Trust and Transparency in Used Car Transactions

Challenges in Quality Control and Certification of Used Cars

Market Growth Driven by Increasing Vehicle Ownership Costs

Technological Innovations in Vehicle History and Inspection Reports

Expansion of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Programs by Automakers

Opportunities in Financing and Insurance for Used Cars

Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the Used Car Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 46 Featured):

2see Technology

2trde

360 Motors

A & R Motors

A&P Auto Parts

A-1 Auto Brokers

A1 Motors

Adaperio

ADSCT Classified

Agasta Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5oq3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment