Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) Offers Open Letter to Shareholders From New Incoming CEO

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to offer shareholders this open letter from incoming CEO, Frank Casella:



“In the months since my company was acquired by Image Protect Corporation last year, we are very proud to have completed several major tasks directly related to fixing certain critical past financial and administrative issues, and to set the stage for accelerated growth of the company.

“This included a total retirement of debt in the amount of $1,945,860, and we are currently working on more enhancements to the stock as mentioned in previous news. Bringing our Company to current status with the intention of always managing all aspects of the filing and reporting duties relating to OTC, all rules for accounting and Company filings, and full transparency in all of our financial management.

“We are now poised to start making big things happen at the Company. I will be installed as the new CEO once all filings and compliance issues are completed over the next several weeks.

“At Image Protect Corporation, we are driven by the desire to provide the very best in effective solutions for our clients. Small and medium sized businesses, franchise owners and local entrepreneurs face many challenges in our current economic climate, and we are dedicated to creating effective and affordable tools to assist them in very specific ways to achieve their professional and personal goals.

“Our two successful primary products, Review Control™ and 2-Cent Texts, are already deployed and growing in revenue and brand recognition each and every month. We fully intend to aggressively capture a significant share of the multi-million dollar market of business to business digital services. We have very well-defined advantages over our competition, and the results for our clients have been nothing short of outstanding.

“As the newly appointed CEO, I will be conducting a variety of outreach activities to keep our shareholders informed of our goals for all of our brands. Our clients look to us for the solutions that help them each and every day. Our partners support us in achieving our successes. And most importantly, our shareholders expect us to be transparent, principled and respectful of their investment and their trust in our vision and its implementation.

“As we move forward, we will continue to grow, adopt new products and technologies, and market our brands and services to all business owners everywhere. We will avail ourselves of every resource to achieve our mission.

“Our Standards of Business Conduct include the aforementioned guiding principles, solid business ethics, financial honesty, transparency, and workplace professionalism. Our team has worked so diligently and have faithfully fulfilled all of their duties and have truly been the rock-solid core of our brands. They have allowed us to be able to compete in times of adversity and change, the unfortunate reality of the COVID 19 pandemic, and most recently the challenging environment of runaway inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty in the markets.

“We pledge to continue to apply ourselves in the most effective manner as we move toward a better future for our employees, clients, partners and shareholders. We are very excited at the prospects that lie ahead for the Company, and invite you to share in our success. May God Bless our Company and the United States of America.”

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management and text marketing business services.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews, which increases search ranking, attracts more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

About 2CentTexts.com

2-Cent Texts is our newest proprietary, business-to-business text marketing service that allows our clients to capitalize on their success by providing affordable outreach to their existing customer base via targeted text messaging. With both SMS and MMS capabilities, this platform closes communication gaps between business owners and their loyal customers. It also provides the ability to retain those valuable customers with a constant stream of updates, sales and promotions, service reminders and all manner of profitable messaging, increasing incremental sales and revenues.

