Kuehn Law Encourages BTTR, GVP, CBZ, and MNTX Investors to Contact Law Firm

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Better Choice Company, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with SRx Health Solutions Inc. After the proposed transaction is finalized, Better Choice shareholders will hold roughly 15% of the merged company.

GSE Systems, Inc. has agreed to merge with Pelican Energy Partners for $4.10 per share.

CBIZ, Inc. is set to merge with the non-attest business of Marcum, LLP in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around $2.3 billion. Roughly half of the transaction’s consideration will be paid in cash, with the remaining portion issued as CBIZ common stock.

Manitex International, Inc. has agreed to merge with Tadano Ltd. for $5.80 per share in cash.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814.

