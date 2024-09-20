Digital English Language Learning Market Worth $15.03 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the tremendous progress in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors, including education sector, which is contributing to the Digital English Language Learning market growth. Digitalization has had a far-reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for students, thus propelling the market growth.





Global Digital English Language Learning Market Experiences Significant Growth Due to Growing Digitalization in Education Sector.







The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Digital English Language Learning market comprises of product type, business type, and end user which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings:

1. Market Growth: The Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to reach US$ 15.04 billion by 2030 from US$ 4.22 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.





2. Gamification of Language Learning Platforms: Gamification capitalizes on the inherent human desire for rewards, competition, and achievement, making learning enjoyable. In 2022, ~60% of all digital language learning platforms had some form of gamification combined with their systems.

3. Governmental Initiatives: Governments and companies of various countries, such as China, the US, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the UAE, have initiated digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries boost their English education systems. For instance, in November 2023, Cambridge provided an English learning platform for Ukraine.

4. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality: Various companies, such as VirtualSpeech, Engage VR, ClassVR, Mondly VR, VRChat, Language Lab, ImmerseMe, and Fulldive, are providing VR tools to explore the world of English learning. There are more opportunities for language learning due to the incorporation of AR and VR. The use of VR and AR technologies can place students in virtual worlds where they can engage with people who speak English.

5. Geographical Insights: APAC dominated the Digital English Language Learning Market in 2023. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the Global Digital English Language Learning Market, followed by North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.





Market Segmentation:

By product type, the digital English language learning market is divided into cloud and on-premise. In 2022, the cloud segment held the largest share of the global Digital English Language Learning market. The cloud-based digital English language learning market is expected to witness a prime growth rate during the forecast period, which is majorly due to the penetration of the Internet in major cities in Asia Pacific.

In terms of business type, the digital English language learning Market is segmented into business-to-business and business-to-customer. The business-to-business segment holds the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the constantly rising demand for technologically driven English language learning among schools, universities, and training institutes.

Based on end user, the digital English language learning market is segmented into non-academic learners and academic learners. The academic learners segment holds the largest share in 2022. Schools, universities, and institutions in various countries are heavily emphasizing on English language learning since English has become the common language in the global business sector.





Competitive Strategy and Development:

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the digital English language learning market include Cambridge University Press, Cengage/National Geographic Learning, EF Education First, English Language Institute China, McGraw-Hill Education, Oxford University Press, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Springer Nature Limited, and Transparent Language, Inc.

Trending Topics: Digital Language Learning Market, Digital Education Market, Education Technology Market, Academic Software Market, and Others.





Global Headlines on Digital English Language Learning Market:

“Digitas India bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test, a part of Duolingo Inc., an American technology company."

" Google's gunning for Duolingo with a new Google Search feature designed to help people practice — and improve — their English-speaking skills"

"Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUP&A) announced its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to improve the English language skills of students seeking to travel abroad"





Conclusion:

English is the most preferred language in terms of business perspectives across the globe, and close to 30 nations have English as their primary language for communication. As a result, the English language has been given importance by various industry sectors as a common language for communication. Further, the increasing globalization trend has led businesses to different parts of the world where English is considered a mandatory communication language. Digital English language learning encompasses digital content and products that facilitate easy learning through various ICT-based interactive tools. The various interactive tools include mobile applications, e-books, audio clips, videos, games, digital software, and online tutoring.





The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including software providers, service providers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





