Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2024 Accounts
20 September 2024 at 17:30 CET
Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited accounts for H1 2024 on the website of Nyrstar NV (www.nyrstarnv.be).
About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be
For further information contact:
Company Secretary company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be
