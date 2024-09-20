Portfolio Update

Octopus AIM VCT plc
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio CompanySectorBook cost (£’000)Movement in valuation (£’000)Fair Value
(£’000)
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Building8595,3166,175
Hasgrove plc1Unquoted Investment885,6665,754
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical2563,7373,993
Learning Technologies Group plcSupport Services1,0512,2883,339
Popsa Holdings Ltd1Unquoted Investment1,5901,5963,186
Craneware plcSoftware & Computer Services1832,9643,147
Mattioli Woods plcSpecialty & Other Finance5292,5993,128
Brooks Macdonald Group plcSpecialty & Other Finance7462,2873,033
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services3532,6222,975
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services5052,3602,865
Netcall plcTelecommunication Services3082,4452,753
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcEngineering & Machinery2,156492,205
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services1,2949092,203
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical2,121412,162
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services4501,6762,126
Vertu Motors plcGeneral Retailers1,2656391,904
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia & Entertainment4531,4021,855
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,0356941,729
Diaceutics plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech9306481,578
Animalcare Group plcFood Producers & Processors3061,2241,530
SDI Group plcElectronic & Electrical179.001,2491,428
Pulsar Group plcSoftware & Computer Services6785151,193
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcHealth7674131,180
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment and Services1,615(467)1,148
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment and Services2,001(876)1,125
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunication Services2747891,063
Itaconix plcIndustrial1,588(529)1,059
Eden Research plcIndustrial1,620(573)1,047
Sosandar plcGeneral Retailers1,853(806)1,047
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,551(587)964
Nexteq plcTechnology Hardware507429936
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan NotesElectronic & Electrical900-900
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth1,075(216)859
Haydale Graphene Industries plcChemicals1,857(1,025)832
Gear4music Holdings plcGeneral Retailers529148677
TPXimpact Holdings plcSupport Services979(317)662
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services864(220)644
Cranswick plcFood Producers & Processors60637643
RicardoConstruction & Building60233635
WiseIndustrial6067613
Feedback plcSoftware & Computer Services1,500(896)604
GSK plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech603(32)571
IlikaElectronic & Electrical1,058(509)549
DP Poland plcLeisure & Hotels1,016(519)497
Restore plcSupport Services256233489
Gooch & Housego plcElectronic & Electrical42260482
RWS Holdings plcSupport Services143316459
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil Services1,470(1,014)456
Bytes Technology Group plcSoftware & Computer Services489(42)447
Mears Group plcSupport Services139304443
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcHealth284148432
Velocity Composites plcEngineering & Machinery799(404)395
Creo Medical Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,471(1,118)353
Northcoders Group plcSoftware & Computer Services380(63)317
Alusid Limited1Unquoted Investment300-300
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services567(283)284
JTC plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services24836284
Ixico plcHealth1,046(794)252
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services969(759)210
Tan Delta Systems plcElectronic & Electrical453(252)201
Libertine holdings plcIndustrial Engineering3,000(2,805)195
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical1,140(951)189
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (convertible loan)Software & Computer Services180-180
ENGAGE XR HoldingsSoftware & Computer Services1,879(1,709)170
KRM22 plcSoftware & Computer Services681(511)170
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech2,079(1,925)154
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Support Services334(192)142
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical506(397)109
XP Factory plcLeisure & Hotels988(882)106
TheraCryf plcPharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers1,050(952)98
Enteq technologies plcOil Services1,032(960)72
1Spatial plcSupport Services300(235)65
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services300(255)45
Fusion Antibodies plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech745(717)28
Tasty plcLeisure & Hotels516(498)18
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotech217(206)11
Trackwise Designs plcElectronic & Electrical1,934(1,934)-
Cloudified Holdings LimitedSoftware & Computer Services900(900)-
Airnow plc1Unquoted Investment1,257(1,257)-
Microsaic Systems plcEngineering & Machinery1,384(1,384)-
Rated People Ltd1Unquoted Investment354(354)-
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,485(1,485)-
Sorted Group Holdings PlcSoftware & Computer Services763(763)-
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers1,321(1,321)-
The Food Marketplace Ltd1Retailers300(300)-
Eluceda Limited1Pharmaceuticals & Biotech300(300)-

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £1.2 million investments and £0.1 million disposals. 

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above: 

– are not quoted on regulated markets; 
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and 
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of: 

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands 
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland 
JTC plc - Jersey 
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA 
Breedon Group plc - Jersey 
MaxCyte Inc – USA 

1 Denotes unlisted company 

Current Asset Investments (unaudited) 

Portfolio Company Book cost (£’000)Fair Value (£’000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 7,5189,233
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 4,0515,027
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,8781,907
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,0009,000
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund  9,0469,046
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,0409,040

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments. 

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:  

Shareholders' Equity  £’000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 2,018
Legal reserves 18,065
Other reserves 96,300
Total  116,383

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024. 

