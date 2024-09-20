Pixalate's August 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index for Apple App Store and Google Play Store: ‘Flow Free’ No. 1 For Open Programmatic Advertising on Apple App Store in North America, ‘PhonePe UPI, Payment, Recharge’ No. 1 on Google

London, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the August 2024 Global Mobile Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI) report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of mobile apps that support programmatic advertising across popular mobile platforms. The report includes rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors assessed by Pixalate, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

In August 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 28.6 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 12.2 million mobile apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to compile this research.

Explore the complete reports to see the top apps in each region across popular mobile platforms:

Top-Ranked Apple App Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

Top-Ranked Google Play Store Mobile Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

