AROYA by Addium Sponsors Hall of Flowers

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AROYA by Addium is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Hall of Flowers event in California, where the brand will spotlight its state-of-the-art precision irrigation and cultivation technology from booth A427.

Hall of Flowers Market & Festival will be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, providing a unique opportunity for both industry professionals and, for the first time ever, is open to the public.

AROYA will unveil special product drops, deals, and exclusives. Attendees can look forward to engaging demonstrations of the AROYA GO unit, which will be available for purchase. In addition, AROYA's team will be onsite to highlight the substantial benefits of adopting precision tools in agricultural practices for craft growers and multi-state operators.

Marketplace visitors can see, smell, shop, and sample California’s best products, meet the industry’s leading growers and game changers, hit onsite consumption areas, enjoy an elevated festival with live music, entertainment, food, interactive installations, art, games, rides, speakers, glassblowers, education, comedy, lifestyle apparel, and more.

“By participating in this prestigious event, AROYA reinforces its dedication to promoting environmentally friendly and technologically advanced methods, while also fostering an environment for industry professionals to connect and share groundbreaking ideas in cannabis cultivation,” said Christian Hertel, VP of Marketing of Addium, AROYA’s parent company.

AROYA GO is the most advanced cannabis cultivation kit to hit the market. AROYA GO brings the company’s industry-leading sensors, data science and intelligence, and weather station technology to craft cannabis cultivation.

About AROYA:

AROYA, based in Pullman, Washington, is the leading Cannabis Production Platform. The company combines advanced sensor technology, software, and data-driven insights to empower cultivators. With 30 years of experience in sensor development, AROYA aims to help the cannabis cultivation industry increase yield, scale operations, and ensure consistent quality, enabling cultivators to make more purpose-driven decisions for their businesses. Visit www.AROYA.io to learn more.

