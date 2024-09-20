New Webinar: Building Code Update—Prepare for Upcoming Changes

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codes are becoming increasingly more complex as alternative compliance paths are developed, higher performance products are introduced into the market, and advanced testing and data collection practices are implemented.

After years of working with code officials, designers, contractors, and energy raters, expert Shaunna Mozingo has learned a lot about how codes are interpreted—and misinterpreted—how they are used, and which areas of the code create the most confusion.

In this webinar on Wednesday, September 25, Mozingo will focus on the compliance paths, key changes, and implementation of the residential section of the 2021 IECC. She will provide an overview of the 2021 IECC for residential buildings and address where industry professionals and homeowners should focus for maximum energy cost savings.

Mozingo will offer tips on how to read, interpret, and use new code elements. She will also explore changing requirements for strategic electrification, covering the ongoing debate about whether homes and buildings should be electric-ready, electric-preferred, or all-electric, as well as how jurisdictions are planning future code updates to meet climate action goals, cutting carbon emissions and requiring low carbon structures.

To ensure that you understand upcoming code changes and that your company is positioned for success, register today!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About the Presenter

Shaunna Mozingo is the President of The Mozingo Code Group as well as being a plans analyst and inspector for some jurisdictions. Over the past 20 years, she has provided code research, adoption assistance, and training to code officials, builders, Energy Raters, and designers. She is a past president of the ICC Colorado Chapter and has served on several of the IECC Code Development and Correlation Committees. Shaunna is a recipient of the Department of Energy's Jeffrey A Johnson Award for her work in building energy efficiency and codes.