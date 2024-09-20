Middlesex Water Vice President G. Christian Andreasen to Participate in Upcoming Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that its Vice President of Enterprise Engineering, G. Christian Andreasen, Jr. P.E. will be speaking at the Second Annual Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 26 at 2:30 pm (ET) at the Harvard Club in New York City. The event will bring together leading experts, policy makers and industry executives to discuss critical issues related to PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) a group of chemicals widely used in many industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. The conference aims to facilitate a dialogue on the environmental and public health challenges posed by PFAS, their persistence in the environment as well as effective treatment technologies. To learn more, visit PFAS Symposium & Virtual Conference - GAMCO Investors, Inc. (gabelli.com).



Andreasen has over 40 years of experience in water and wastewater utility operations in the areas of planning, engineering, construction and management. He oversees capital program project development and delivery, capital improvement activities and asset management initiatives.

“Chris’s leadership in cultivating expertise and solutions in successfully treating PFAS in ground water in New Jersey has better positioned Middlesex Water to respond to more stringent EPA regulations and serve as a resource to local municipalities as they tackle this issue,” said Nadine Leslie, President and CEO of Middlesex Water. "We thank Gabelli Funds for inviting our Company to participate in this important dialogue,” added Leslie.

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

