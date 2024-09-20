Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call to be Held on November 7, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the market close.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
|Conference Call:
|USA/Canada Toll Free Number
|888-500-3691
|International Toll Number
|646-307-1951
|Conference ID
|71987
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 7, 2024, until Saturday, December 7, 2024, via webcast on the Company’s website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
|SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
|JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com