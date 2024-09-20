SPIR INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Spire Global, Inc. Investors of Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of those who acquired Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPIR) securities during the period of March 6, 2024 through August 14, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until October 21, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On August 14, 2024, Spire announced it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was “reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition” regarding certain contracts in its “Space as a Service business” and “related internal control matters.” The Company disclosed the “type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis” and “additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted.” On this news, the price of Spire shares declined by $3.41 per share, or approximately 33.5%, from $10.16 per share on August 14, 2024, to close at $6.75 on August 15, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Spire failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts.

