McCormick Industries Achieves ISO 9001:2015 for Exceptional Brass Medical Devices Machining

McCormick Industries has announced that its facility now holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, meeting all the rigorous requirements for medical device machining. This certification shows the company's commitment to top-notch standards in its manufacturing processes. McCormick Industries, a precision CNC machining facility, serves various sectors, including industrial, aerospace, defense, and medical.

Having this ISO 9001:2015 certification highlights McCormick Industries' focus on quality, consistency, and ongoing improvement. This is especially important for the medical device sector, where precision and reliability matter a lot. The certification reflects the company's strict quality control processes and its ability to meet the demanding requirements of the medical industry.

"Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for us," said Gary Hermsen, CEO of McCormick Industries. "This certification not only validates our existing processes and procedures but also assures our clients in the medical sector that we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable products."

The company specializes in high-technology manufacturing, offering services such as Precision Swiss Turning, CNC Milling, and CNC Turning. These processes are vital for making parts with tight tolerances and fine finishes, which are critical for medical devices. The facility provides CNC milling services that create custom-designed parts by removing layers from a solid block of material. CNC Turning capabilities let the company achieve very close tolerances on length, diameter, and roundness. Precision Swiss Turning offers high-speed, high-accuracy production of parts with diameters up to 1.25 inches, making it ideal for the manufacturing of medical device components.

Besides these core services, McCormick Industries also offers machining and assembly services for various applications, including aerospace, custom ferrules, custom pins, electromechanical, hydraulic components, industrial, medical machining, military, musical instruments, and surgical. The company's vast experience and advanced equipment make it a good choice for developing precision-engineered brass components needed in the medical field.

The benefits of using brass for medical devices are numerous. Brass has antimicrobial properties, is resistant to corrosion, durable, has a low coefficient of friction, and doesn't spark. These properties make brass an ideal material for various medical devices and equipment, such as surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment components, fluid handling components, and fasteners for medical equipment.

Hermsen added, "Our expertise in machining brass components for medical devices is well-recognized. The ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest quality standards in the industry. For more information on our brass machining services for medical devices, we encourage everyone to visit our dedicated page at https://mccormickind.com/brass-in-medical-device-machining/.

McCormick Industries' comprehensive brass machining services include CNC Swiss Machining, CNC Turning and Milling, and multi-axis capabilities. The company's strength lies in its ability to handle volumes ranging from prototypes to full production runs, ensuring exceptionally tight tolerances necessary for medical components.

Over the years, McCormick Industries has built a reputation for its versatility, precision, and quality. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and follows strict quality control processes to meet specific application needs, particularly in the medical sector. This certification allows McCormick Industries to maintain its competitive edge by continuing to offer precise, reliable, and high-quality machining services.

