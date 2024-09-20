Influential Partners Drive Xcelerator Business Summit to New Success in Naperville on October 3-4, 2024

Naperville, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naperville, Illinois -

The Xcelerator Business Summit, a highly anticipated event for entrepreneurs and business leaders, is set to take place on October 3-4, 2024, at The Matrix Club in Naperville, IL. This premier summit promises an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to elevate their business strategies, expand their professional networks, and catalyze substantial growth in their ventures.

Distinguished business leaders from across the country who share their mission to empower small business owners have joined as partners. The event allows attendees to meet these leaders in person and provides unique networking opportunities and invaluable insights that can significantly influence their business outcomes.

Get ready for an exciting two-day event at the Matrix Club in Naperville, IL, on October 3-4, 2024, featuring an incredible lineup of 31 renowned speakers from across the country, personally selected by Martha.

In addition to the high-caliber speakers, the event will be packed with dynamic networking sessions, a vibrant business expo, interactive workshops, live performances, and a variety of surprises that will keep attendees engaged throughout. Bring clients, partners, and peers.

Join one of the world's largest business events where you can connect with industry professionals and learn tips to accelerate business growth.

This year's partners include Jen Mendoza from the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce, Clemente Nicado of Negocios Now, and Sylvia Lisiecki of Sylvia Lisiecki One On One Consulting.

Additional partners are Susana Padilla of the Rescue Our Children Organization (R.O.C.O.), Joe Wanta of the Naperville Networking Alliance, and Brandon Lyon of Community Collective.

Support from additional partners comes from Daveed Silva of Camila Summits, Alicia La Hoz of Family Bridges, and Antonio Hernandez of Flip Latino. Completing our list are Jennifer Sanchez of W.I.S.E., Greg DeKalb of Tony P's Networking Events, Marcin Lapczynski of Awakening Coaching, Shawn Johnson of West Suburban Business Builders, Jose Suarez of Alera Group, Jacquelina Jablonski of Southwest Housing Providers, Tony Arce of T.F.O.C.B., and Brenda Noriega of The Horton Group.

Martha Razo, organizer of the Xcelerator Business Summit, expressed her deep appreciation for the partners' unwavering support and expertise: "Their engagement and dedication are not just important but essential in crafting a summit that offers a rich and varied experience for our attendees. This event is a crucial platform for any small business owner looking to expand their horizons and accelerate their business growth."

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, C.E.O., Master Neuroscientist & International Publicist, TheREDCarpetConnection.com, L.L.C., emphasizes the summit's unique impact, stating, "The Xcelerator Summit transcends the typical conference—it's a crucible where innovative ideas ignite and vibrant networks flourish. Attendees gain actionable insights and forge partnerships pivotal for exponential business growth."

Register here now for exclusive ticket access. Space is limited, so please secure a spot today to start this transformative business journey that will reshape business strategies and accelerate business growth.

For more information about becoming an attendee, vendor, sponsor, or showing up as a journalist at the Xcelerator Business Summit, contact Martha Razo at xceleratorbusinesssummit@gmail.com or visit www.XBSInfo.com.

About the Xcelerator Business Summit: The Xcelerator Business Summit is an annual event dedicated to the growth and development of small businesses. It features an array of esteemed speakers and partners, unmatched networking opportunities, expert guidance, and practical tools designed to foster business success.

Xcelerator Business Summit

Martha Razo

1-630-937-9581

xceleratorbusinesssummit@gmail.com

808 Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540