Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Aviat and Flux and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) and Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW)

On September 11, 2024, Aviat announced via press release that it "has determined that it is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024, by the prescribed filing due date because the Company requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting and to complete certain closing processes and procedures. The Company is working diligently and expects to file the Form 10-K on or before the expiration of the fifteen calendar day extension period." Following this news, Aviat stock dropped more than 18.2% during morning trading the next day.

For more information on the Aviat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AVNW

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

On September 5, 2024, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Flux disclosed that its Board of Directors had "concluded that the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (collectively, the ‘Prior Financial Statements'), which were filed with the [SEC] on September 21, 2023, November 9, 2023, February 8, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements relating to the improper accounting for inventory and a restatement should be undertaken. During the Company's preparation of financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, it became aware that (i) approximately $1.2 million of excess and obsolete inventory, primarily as a result of a change in battery cells from a new supplier, was not properly reserved or written-off in earlier periods resulting in an overstatement of inventory, and (ii) certain loaner service packs were improperly accounted for as finished goods inventory as of June 30, 2023 resulting in an overstatement of inventory of approximately $0.5 million. As a result, the Company concluded that the errors resulted in (i) an overstatement of inventory, current assets, total assets and accumulated deficit on its balance sheet, and (ii) an understatement of cost of sales and net loss, and overstatement of gross profit on its statement of operations in the Prior Financial Statements. The Company is also evaluating the impact that improper accounting for inventory had on other historical financial statements for previous quarterly and fiscal periods which also could include the audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as the quarterly unaudited consolidated financial statements within the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020."

For more information on the Flux investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLUX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com