Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Dyne, Napco, and Franklin and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN), Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dyne issued a press release on September 3, 2024, “announcing new clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping demonstrating unprecedented dystrophin expression and functional improvement in multiple cohorts.” Despite this news, the Company announced in a second press release on the same that its CMO, COO, and CBO were “stepping down from their roles.” Based on this news, shares of Dyne cratered by 30.7%, harming investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

On September 5, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging Napco has engaged in accounting fraud and financial manipulation, stating: “We interviewed former employees, competitors, and industry leaders who repeatedly cast doubt on Napco’s reported financials and corroborated one another.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech “is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after “receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.” That same day, Bloomberg reported that “[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as ‘cherry-picking.’”

On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

