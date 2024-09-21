Top Fall Must-Have Footwear Picks for Luxe Styles and Ultimate Comfort Under $50

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fall sweeps in with its crisp air and colorful leaves, it’s the perfect time to update your footwear game with some fresh, stylish finds that won’t break the bank. We’ve handpicked the best fall footwear under $50 from Dream Pairs , Bruno Marc , and NORTIV 8 , plus some adorable options for the kids from Dream Pairs Kids . Get ready to fall in love with these must-have picks that offer luxurious style and comfort—all without the hefty price tags. Explore our top recommendations and find your new favorite fall shoes today!

Dream Pairs

Known for their trendy and versatile women's footwear, Dream Pairs offers two fall must-haves:

ARCH Fashion Sneakers: Dream big and walk boldly with Dream Pairs' ARCH Fashion Sneakers that boast exceptional comfort and a touch of sophistication. The trendy 2.2-inch platform adds height, while the sawtooth outsole provides durability and slip resistance.





Dream big and walk boldly with that boast exceptional comfort and a touch of sophistication. The trendy 2.2-inch platform adds height, while the sawtooth outsole provides durability and slip resistance. Fuzzy Classic Boots: Feel warm and fuzzy this fall with their Fuzzy Classic plush-lined boots available in both platform and non-platform styles. Perfect for keeping your feet warm on chilly days, they come in a variety of colors to match any outfit.



NORTIV 8

Designed for active lifestyles, NORTIV 8 brings unparalleled comfort to your workouts and everyday errands to keep life moving.

ActiveFloat Athleisure/Lifestyle Sneakers: Experience a cloud-like feel with these sneakers! Advanced sole technology provides exceptional shock absorption and reduces knee strain, while the lightweight and breathable design keeps you cool and comfortable. Available in a variety of colors for just $49.99, they rival even the biggest brands! Find them in both Men’s and Women’s styles on Amazon.



Bruno Marc

Redefining men's footwear, Bruno Marc offers a perfect blend of style and comfort.

KnitFlex Oxford Sneakers : These innovative sneakers are shoes that work smarter. They combine the classic look of an Oxford with the flexibility and comfort of a sneaker. The breathable knit upper and lightweight design make them perfect for any occasion - from work to a night out on the town.

Dream Pairs Kids

Equipping little adventurers, Dream Pairs Kids offers comfortable and practical footwear that supports healthy foot development.

EZ-On Sneakers : Designed for kids aged 6-12, these ultra-comfortable sneakers boast a Velcro closure for easy on and off. The lightweight design, soft foam sole, and breathable mesh upper ensure comfort and safety during playtime.



Get Social!

Dream Pairs is always innovating their footwear, so be sure to keep up with the latest trends and follow them on TikTok so you never miss what’s new.