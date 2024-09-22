Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Symbotic, PDD Holdings, Extreme Networks, and Sprinklr and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), and Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: May 6, 2024 - July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.



Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SYM

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: April 30, 2021 - June 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) PDD Holdings' applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user's consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD Holdings has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected PDD Holdings to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the PDD Holdings class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PDD

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)

Class Period: July 27, 2022 - January 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Extreme Networks suffered from weak client demand trends due to customers ordering more product than necessary in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the Company attempted to offset the negative organic demand trends with backlog orders exceeding the proportion it represented to investors; (3) based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period; and (4) when the market learned the truth about Extreme Networks, investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Extreme Networks class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EXTR

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM)

Class Period: March 29, 2023 - June 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2024

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on "subscription renewal pressures" caused by macro headwinds and the "over-rotation" of sales to its Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company's investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company's C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company's sales strategy. Following this news, Sprinklr's stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr's stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

For more information on the Sprinklr class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CXM

