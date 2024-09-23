Global Metal Decal Market Set to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by Strong Demand in Aerospace, Automotive, and Construction Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal decal market is poised for significant growth, with sales expected to surge from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 1.8 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the forecast period. The market, valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023, is projected to see year-over-year growth of 3.8% in 2024 as industrial and consumer demand for durable, customizable metal decals continues to rise across multiple sectors.



The global metal decal market is witnessing increasing demand driven by advancements in customization and expanding industrial applications. Metal decals are extensively used across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and manufacturing, where durability and high-quality labeling are crucial. The need for robust, long-lasting solutions in these industries, particularly for identification, branding, and safety purposes, continues to fuel the market’s growth.

One of the key trends shaping the market is the growing preference for customized metal decals, which can be tailored to meet specific industry requirements. Advancements in processes like etching have enabled manufacturers to create highly detailed and durable designs that can withstand harsh environments, making them suitable for technical diagrams and instructional plates. Additionally, aluminum has emerged as a popular material choice due to its lightweight, corrosion-resistant properties and aesthetic versatility, offering finishes like matt, polished, and anodized.

The construction sector, benefiting from ongoing infrastructure development, is also a major driver of demand, as metal decals are essential for signage, safety labels, and compliance plates. As companies prioritize branding and regulatory adherence, the demand for customized, durable metal decals is expected to continue its upward trajectory across various industries.

Expanding Electronic Sector to Drive Sales of Metal Decals Market

The electronics sector is growing on a large scale with growing consumer preference towards more advanced technologies in smartphones, tablets, laptops and other products. To make these products more attractive and aesthetically more appealing manufacturers are making use of metal decals as a branding tool for promoting their brand logos, brand messages and other promotional items to create strong recognition of their brand among consumers.

Metal decals serve both areas with branding and functional performance for these electronic devices. These metal decals are used as heat dissipaters due to the properties of metals which makes them good conductors of heat and electricity. This property of metal not only improves the performance of many high-performance components driving the demand for metal decals in electronic devices. As the sales of these electronic devices get on the rise the demand for metal decals is expected to grow with fulfilling the dual role of branding and functional applications.

Premium Material Preferences for Metal Decals to Drive the Market

The growing preference of consumers for premium and high-quality products pushes manufacturers to adopt high-quality and premium materials for producing these metal decals. The high-quality materials used based on their quality are aluminium, stainless steel, brass and others.

These materials offer superior durability, longevity and resistance to wear and tear thus enhancing the overall appeal of the metal decals. Many smartphone manufacturers like Apple use these materials as these are considered as a symbol of quality and prestige helping them boost their brand value with the visual appeal of the product. This focus towards premium and high-quality materials by manufacturers catering demand of consumers to drive the market for metal decals.

“Many manufacturers in the metal decals focus on offering customized and personalized solutions to create a differentiator in the competitive market.”- says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Global Metal Decal Market

Plates are anticipated to offer an incremental opportunity of USD 249 million and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the assessment period. Promotional nameplates are widely used for corporate gifts and consumer goods as they serve both branding as well as marketing functions.

Etching by process type is expected to reach a market valuation of 425 million in 2024 and is predicted to gain an incremental expansion of 1.3x times the total market value. This process of etching in metal decals helps create a detailed design making it ideal for intricate designs or small text.

Aluminium metal decals are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period and are anticipated to gain an incremental opportunity worth USD 200 million. The properties of aluminium such as resistant to wear and tear make it ideal for outdoor applications such as equipment identification and architectural branding.

Industrial end uses are poised to reach USD 414 million by the end of 2034 with a growth rate of 2.8% throughout the assessment period. The growth in the automation and smart manufacturing process driving the need for precise and accurate labels for sensors and control panels.

The global metal decal market is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2024 – 34. The growing importance of product differentiation and branding in luxury goods and consumer products is driving the metal decals market for promotional purposes.



Aesthetic Appeal & Brand Association Trend in Metal Decal

The aesthetic appeal and brand association trend in metal decals is set to influence the demand for metal decals with their sleek and finished polish appeal that offers a sense of luxury to consumers which gives highly attractive looks and is so preferred by various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, and luxury goods.

These industries do consider these factors of luxury and premium appeal as branding tools which is a key part in shaping the perception of their consumers'. For example, a smartphone imprinted with a metal logo is often considered a premium product compared to those with a plastic or printed logo. These factors create a visually appealing sense for the customers seeking premium and branded products.

Many manufacturers are considering these unique and well-crafted designs of metal decals can be the differentiator factor in the metal decal market. This trend of aesthetic appeal and brand association is likely to grow demand for these metal decal markets with companies increasing their focus towards leveraging aesthetic benefits for creating premium products for its customers.

Country-Wise Insights for the Metal Decal Market

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Trends & Insights USA 2.9 % Leading North America with strong demand for metal decals in industrial and automotive sectors for branding and labeling purposes. Canada 2.2 % Steady growth due to the increasing adoption of metal decals in machinery identification, safety labels, and automotive branding. Germany 2.4 % Booming automotive industry driving demand for customized and premium metal decals used for company logos, model badges, and personalized imprints. Spain 3.1 % Growing focus on industrial applications and infrastructure development is driving demand for durable and corrosion-resistant metal decals. UK 2.7 % Increased focus on regulatory labeling and industrial branding has led to rising demand for metal decals, particularly in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. China 5.2 % Expanding consumer electronics and automotive industries are driving strong demand for aluminum-based metal decals for branding and technical uses. India 5.9 % Growth in consumer electronics, especially smartphones and laptops, boosts demand for premium metal decals used for branding and creating visual appeal.

Key Players of the Metal Decal Industry

Nameplates Div

McLoone

Sticker Mountain

Fast Printing

Sticky Brand Creative Group

Quality Name Plate, Inc.

Hira Holovision

Jefferies Metal Stickers & Plant Manufacturers

Max Creative Point

APHOLOS

Signarama

GSM Graphic Arts Ltd

Yeuell Nameplate & Label

Metal Marker Manufacturing

Driver Industrial Safety

Kraftix Digital

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-decal-market

Key Segments of the Metal Decal Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into labels, tags, and plates. Further, plates are subdivided into decorative plates, promotional nameplates, instructional plates, scales, and schematics.

By Process:

In terms of process, the industry is segregated into digital printing, doming, embossing, etching, engraving, and others.

By Metal Type:

By metal type, the market is divided into aluminum, bronze, brass, and stainless steel.

By End Use:

The market is classified by end uses such as aerospace, construction, industrial, medical, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The global metal packaging sales are expected to reach USD 164.6 billion in 2034. Sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The metal pail market demand is estimated to be a staggering US$ 6.66 billion by 2034 and is poised to grow at a modest CAGR of 4.10% for the forecast period.

The metal closures market size is set to experience a stable rise in the years to come, with a projected CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast. By 2034, this market is expected to reach an astounding value of US$ US$ 28.4 billion.

Global demand for Sheet Metal Market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 467.76 Billion by the end of the year 2033, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global metal containers market share is poised to witness a CAGR of 6% between the years 2023 and 2033. Furthermore, the overall valuation could be reaching US$ 223.7 billion by the year 2033.

The metal can market sales are estimated to show consistent growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 2%. The metal can market value is expected to expand from US$ 40.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 49.3 billion by 2034.

The global bi-metal cans market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. It is expected the market value will go up from US$ 25 Bn in 2021 and reach a valuation of US$ 45.5 Bn by 2032.

The beverage metal can market size is predicted to grow by 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at USD 45.9 billion by 2034.

The packaging supply market value is anticipated to be valued at USD 358.1 billion, by 2034. With a CAGR worth 3.1% .

The aseptic IBC market demand is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, the market valuation is envisioned to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Le marché mondial des autocollants métalliques est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, les ventes devant passer de 1,3 milliard USD en 2024 à un impressionnant 1,8 milliard USD d'ici 2034, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,6 % au cours de la période de prévision. Le marché, évalué à 1,2 milliard USD en 2023, devrait croître d'une année sur l'autre de 3,8 % en 2024, car la demande industrielle et des consommateurs pour des autocollants métalliques durables et personnalisables continue d'augmenter dans de nombreux secteurs.

Le marché mondial des autocollants métalliques connaît une demande croissante, alimentée par les progrès de la personnalisation et l'expansion des applications industrielles. Les autocollants métalliques sont largement utilisés dans les secteurs de l'aérospatiale, de l'automobile, de la construction et de la fabrication, où la durabilité et l'étiquetage de haute qualité sont essentiels. Le besoin de solutions robustes et durables dans ces industries, notamment à des fins d'identification, de marquage et de sécurité, continue d'alimenter la croissance du marché.

L'une des principales tendances qui façonnent le marché est la préférence croissante pour les autocollants métalliques personnalisés, qui peuvent être adaptés pour répondre aux exigences spécifiques de l'industrie. Les progrès dans les processus tels que la gravure ont permis aux fabricants de créer des conceptions très détaillées et durables qui peuvent résister aux environnements difficiles, ce qui les rend adaptées aux schémas techniques et aux plaques d'instructions. De plus, l'aluminium est devenu un choix de matériau populaire en raison de ses propriétés de légèreté, de résistance à la corrosion et de sa polyvalence esthétique, offrant des finitions telles que mates, polies et anodisées.

Le secteur de la construction, qui bénéficie du développement continu des infrastructures, est également un moteur majeur de la demande, car les autocollants métalliques sont essentiels pour la signalisation, les étiquettes de sécurité et les plaques de conformité. Les entreprises accordant la priorité à l'image de marque et au respect de la réglementation, la demande d'autocollants métalliques personnalisés et durables devrait poursuivre sa trajectoire ascendante dans divers secteurs.

L'expansion du secteur électronique devrait stimuler les ventes du marché des décalcomanies métalliques

Le secteur de l'électronique connaît une croissance à grande échelle, les consommateurs privilégiant de plus en plus les technologies les plus avancées dans les smartphones, les tablettes, les ordinateurs portables et d'autres produits. Pour rendre ces produits plus attrayants et esthétiquement plus attrayants, les fabricants utilisent des autocollants métalliques comme outil de promotion de leur marque, pour promouvoir leurs logos, messages de marque et autres articles promotionnels afin de créer une forte reconnaissance de leur marque auprès des consommateurs.

Les autocollants métalliques servent à la fois à la valorisation de la marque et aux performances fonctionnelles de ces appareils électroniques. Ces autocollants métalliques sont utilisés comme dissipateurs de chaleur en raison des propriétés des métaux qui en font de bons conducteurs de chaleur et d'électricité. Cette propriété du métal améliore non seulement les performances de nombreux composants hautes performances, ce qui stimule la demande d'autocollants métalliques dans les appareils électroniques. À mesure que les ventes de ces appareils électroniques augmentent, la demande d'autocollants métalliques devrait augmenter, remplissant le double rôle de valorisation de la marque et d'applications fonctionnelles.

Les préférences en matière de matériaux haut de gamme pour les autocollants métalliques vont stimuler le marché

La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les produits haut de gamme et de haute qualité pousse les fabricants à adopter des matériaux de haute qualité et de qualité supérieure pour la production de ces autocollants métalliques. Les matériaux de haute qualité utilisés en fonction de leur qualité sont l'aluminium, l'acier inoxydable, le laiton et autres.

Ces matériaux offrent une durabilité, une longévité et une résistance à l'usure supérieures, améliorant ainsi l'attrait général des autocollants métalliques. De nombreux fabricants de smartphones comme Apple utilisent ces matériaux car ils sont considérés comme un symbole de qualité et de prestige, les aidant à renforcer la valeur de leur marque avec l'attrait visuel du produit. Cette orientation vers des matériaux haut de gamme et de haute qualité par les fabricants répond à la demande des consommateurs pour stimuler le marché des autocollants métalliques.

Principaux points à retenir du marché mondial des décalcomanies métalliques

Les plaques devraient offrir une opportunité supplémentaire de 249 millions USD et devraient croître à un TCAC de 3,2 % au cours de la période d'évaluation. Les plaques signalétiques promotionnelles sont largement utilisées pour les cadeaux d'entreprise et les biens de consommation car elles remplissent à la fois des fonctions de valorisation de marque et de marketing.

La gravure par type de procédé devrait atteindre une valeur marchande de 425 millions en 2024 et devrait connaître une expansion progressive de 1,3 fois la valeur marchande totale. Ce procédé de gravure sur décalcomanies métalliques permet de créer un design détaillé, ce qui le rend idéal pour les motifs complexes ou les petits textes.

Les autocollants métalliques en aluminium devraient croître à un TCAC de 3,0 % au cours de la période de prévision et devraient bénéficier d'une opportunité supplémentaire d'une valeur de 200 millions USD. Les propriétés de l'aluminium, telles que sa résistance à l'usure, le rendent idéal pour les applications extérieures telles que l'identification des équipements et le marquage architectural.

Les utilisations finales industrielles devraient atteindre 414 millions USD d'ici fin 2034 avec un taux de croissance de 2,8 % sur toute la période d'évaluation. La croissance de l'automatisation et des processus de fabrication intelligents entraîne le besoin d'étiquettes précises et exactes pour les capteurs et les panneaux de contrôle.

Le marché mondial des décalcomanies métalliques devrait atteindre 1,3 milliard USD en 2024 et devrait croître à un TCAC de 3,6 % d'ici 2024-34. L'importance croissante de la différenciation des produits et de l'image de marque dans les produits de luxe et de consommation stimule le marché des décalcomanies métalliques à des fins promotionnelles.



« De nombreux fabricants de décalcomanies métalliques se concentrent sur l'offre de solutions personnalisées et personnalisées pour créer un différenciateur sur le marché concurrentiel. » - déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Tendance en matière d'attrait esthétique et d'association de marque pour les décalcomanies métalliques

L'attrait esthétique et la tendance d'association de marque des décalcomanies métalliques devraient influencer la demande de décalcomanies métalliques avec leur attrait poli élégant et fini qui offre un sentiment de luxe aux consommateurs, ce qui donne une apparence très attrayante et est si préféré par diverses industries d'utilisation finale telles que l'automobile, l'électronique et les produits de luxe.

Ces industries considèrent ces facteurs de luxe et d'attrait premium comme des outils de marque qui jouent un rôle clé dans la façon dont leurs consommateurs perçoivent le produit. Par exemple, un smartphone imprimé avec un logo en métal est souvent considéré comme un produit haut de gamme par rapport à ceux qui portent un logo en plastique ou imprimé. Ces facteurs créent un sentiment d'attrait visuel pour les clients à la recherche de produits haut de gamme et de marque.

De nombreux fabricants considèrent que ces designs uniques et bien conçus de décalcomanies métalliques peuvent être le facteur de différenciation sur le marché des décalcomanies métalliques. Cette tendance à l'attrait esthétique et à l'association de marques est susceptible d'accroître la demande pour ces marchés de décalcomanies métalliques, les entreprises se concentrant de plus en plus sur l'exploitation des avantages esthétiques pour créer des produits haut de gamme pour leurs clients.

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des décalcomanies métalliques

Plaques signalétiques Div

McLoone

Autocollant Montagne

Impression rapide

Groupe créatif de la marque Sticky

Plaque signalétique de qualité, Inc.

Holovision d'Hira

Fabricants d'autocollants et d'usines métalliques Jefferies

Point créatif maximal

APHOLOS

Signarama

Arts graphiques GSM Ltée

Plaque signalétique et étiquette Yeuell

Fabrication de marqueurs métalliques

Conducteur Sécurité industrielle

Kraftix numérique

Accédez à des informations complètes sur le marché – Explorez le rapport complet maintenant : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-decal-market

Principaux segments de l'industrie des décalcomanies métalliques

Par type de produit :

En termes de type de produit, l'industrie est divisée en étiquettes, étiquettes et plaques. De plus, les plaques sont subdivisées en plaques décoratives, plaques signalétiques promotionnelles, plaques d'instructions, échelles et schémas.

Par processes :

En termes de processus, l'industrie est divisée en impression numérique, doming, gaufrage, gravure, gravure et autres.

Par type de métal :

Par type de métal, le marché est divisé en aluminium, bronze, laiton et acier inoxydable.

Par utilisation finale :

Le marché est classé par utilisations finales telles que l'aérospatiale, la construction, l'industrie, la médecine et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique ont été couverts dans le rapport.