Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against GitLab, Agenus, New Fortress, and ZoomInfo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of against GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE), and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.



GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)

Class Period: June 6, 2023 - March 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 4, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab’s ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform. On March 4, 2024, GitLab issued a press release reporting a strong Q1 in 2024, followed by an announcement lowering full-year guidance for 2025. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the company needed time to build its pipeline and close deals on new products. In addition, provided first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 guidance with growth rates hovering between 30 and 31% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, GitLab anticipated a Q1 2025 non-GAAP operating loss of $12-$13 million and an operating non-GAAP revenue of $5-$10 million for the full year of 2025.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to GitLab’s revelation. The price of GitLab’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $74.47 per share on March 4, 2024, GitLab’s stock price fell to $58.84 per share on March 5, 2024, a decline of about 21% in the span of just a single day.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)

Class Period: January 23, 2023 - July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the combination therapy of botensilimab and balstilimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, botensilimab and balstilimab's clinical results, as well as their regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 - August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

The filed complaint alleged that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress' plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill the Company's public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)

Class Period: November 10, 2020 - August 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 4, 2024

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ZoomInfo's financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled-forward demand for ZoomInfo's database of digital contact information; (2) material portions of ZoomInfo's existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of ZoomInfo's product or abandon it altogether; (3) ZoomInfo had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with ZoomInfo for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to; (4) ZoomInfo's coercive customer retention tactics had materially damaged ZoomInfo's customer relationships, client franchise, and competitive advantages, and created a hidden demand cliff for costumer contract renewals in future periods; and (5) as a result of all of the above, ZoomInfo's reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics were materially overstated.

