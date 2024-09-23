Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Forest Whitaker, UN Agency Heads and other dignitaries join survivors and advocates for ending child violence in New York, during the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, UN Agency Heads and other dignitaries met survivors and advocates for ending violence against children in New York on Sunday night (22 September). They are in New York for the UN General Assembly, where world leaders have come together for its 79th session (UNGA 79).

They met survivors, public figures and Government leaders from around the world, including Sweden, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, Brazil and the UK to discuss the urgent issue at an intimate event, hosted by Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation and organised by Project Everyone, on the fringes of the UN General Assembly. They heard survivor testimonies as well as reflections and commitments from leaders.

This high-level gathering comes days after survivors, advocates and allies released an open letter (17 September 2024), which demands urgent action from world leaders ahead of the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, taking place in Colombia this November.

Signatories of the letter include public figures Forest Whitaker, Shudu Musida and Will Poulter, who also attended the special event.

According to World Health Organisation each year one in two of all children globally - over 1 billion - experience violence such as corporal punishment, bullying at school, online violence and sexual abuse. Other significant forms of violence include gang violence, child marriage and child labour.

Evidence shows that breakthrough solutions to end all forms of violence against children include providing parenting support, implementing school-based interventions, offering child-friendly social and health services, adopting protective laws, and ensuring a safer internet for children. Countries that implement these evidence-based strategies can reduce violence against children by up to 50%.

As MC of the event Will Poulter, Actor and Ambassador for The Diana Awards anti-bullying programme, said:

“Violence takes many forms - both physical and psychological - and each leaves a lasting impact on those who experience it. With one billion children around the world experiencing such violence, the statistics are staggering, but they represent real lives, and it’s our collective responsibility to ensure that these children are protected."

In image 1 L-R: Dr. Daniela Ligiero, CEO of Together For Girls; H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation; Shudu Musida, UNFPA Regional Champion; H.R.H. Queen Mathilde of Belgium; Forest Whitaker, Actor and Activist; H.R.H. Princess Mabel van Oranje; Bryanna Mariñas, Survivor; Will Poulter, Actor; Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health at the World Health Organisation; Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.





In image 2 L-R: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.





