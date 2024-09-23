Automotive Bushing Market to reach $241.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive bushing market valuation is predicted to cross USD 241.9 by 2032, as reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing demand for vehicle comfort, safety, and performance. Bushings help in reducing vibration and noise while enhancing ride quality and improving handling and stability. As consumer preferences shift towards more refined and comfortable driving experiences, automakers are increasingly investing in advanced bushing technologies to meet these demands. Stricter regulatory standards for vehicle emissions and noise levels are also pushing manufacturers to incorporate high-performance bushings that contribute to compliance and overall vehicle efficiency.

The rise in vehicle production and sales, coupled with the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is also fueling the demand for innovative bushing solutions. Automotive manufacturers are seeking bushings that can handle higher loads, temperatures, and stresses associated with new vehicle technologies.

The automotive bushing market from the engine segment is poised to grow at a substantial rate during 2024- 2032 till to their rising vitality for reducing engine vibrations and noise, thereby enhancing overall vehicle comfort and performance. These bushings help to isolate the engine from the vehicle frame and other components, minimizing the impact of engine vibrations on the cabin and extending the life of related parts. As advancements in engine technology and increased performance demands drive the need for more sophisticated vibration isolation solutions, the need for high-quality engine bushings has risen.

The subframe bushings segment in the automotive bushing market is slated to record growth between 2024 and 2032, due to their critical role in enhancing vehicle stability and handling by isolating the subframe from the chassis. These bushings help to absorb road vibrations and impacts while reducing noise and improving ride comfort. As automotive manufacturers focus on optimizing vehicle performance and passenger comfort, the demand for high-quality subframe bushings has increased.

Asia Pacific automotive bushing market will register a strong CAGR through 2032, attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing vehicle ownership, leading to higher demand for advanced automotive components. The expanding middle class population and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are fueling the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn boosts the need for high-quality bushings to enhance vehicle performance and comfort. Stringent regulations aimed at reducing vehicle noise and emissions are further pushing manufacturers to adopt more effective bushing technologies.

Some of the renowned automotive bushing market companies are BOGE Rubber & Plastics, ZF Friedrichshafen ag, BorgWarner Inc., Vibracoustic GmbH, Continental AG, Trelleborg AB, Cooper Standard Automotive Inc., Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul LLC, Nolathane, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Mahle GmbH, and Hutchinson SA.

These firms are focusing on several growth-based strategies to widen their customer base. For instance, in May 2022, DuPont introduced the new MOLYKOTE® Multilub Synthetic High Performance Grease to cater to broad range of applications like gears or slides in centrifuge pumps, spindles, blend tank agitators, gearboxes, actuators, bushings, springs and more.

