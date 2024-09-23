Residential Micro Inverter Market to hit $6.2 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The residential micro inverter market is predicted to exceed USD 6.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The industry growth is driven by the increasing adoption of solar energy in residential areas as homeowners seek to reduce energy costs and lower their carbon footprint.

Micro inverters offer significant advantages over traditional string inverters, including enhanced energy efficiency, improved safety, and better performance in shaded or partially obstructed environments. These benefits make micro inverters particularly attractive to residential users who want to maximize their solar energy production and optimize the return on their investment in solar panels.

Micro inverters are also increasingly integrated with smart home platforms, allowing homeowners to monitor and manage their solar energy production in real-time through mobile apps and other digital interfaces. This integration not only enhances user convenience but also aligns with the broader trend of home automation and energy independence. As consumers become more tech-savvy and environmentally conscious, the demand for advanced, efficient, and connected solar solutions like micro inverters is expected to continue rising, fueling market growth.





Based on phase, the residential micro inverter market size from the three-phase segment is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032 due to its ability to efficiently manage and distribute higher power loads, emerging ideal for larger residential solar installations. Three-phase micro inverters offer improved energy output and reliability, particularly in homes with higher electricity demands and larger solar panel arrays. This capacity to balance power loads more effectively across all phases minimizes energy losses and enhances overall system performance.

In terms of connectivity, the residential micro inverter market from the standalone segment is expected to witness lucrative expansion from 2024 to 2032 as it offers homeowners greater flexibility and independence in managing their solar energy systems. Standalone micro inverters allow each solar panel to operate independently, ensuring that the performance of one panel does not affect the others. This is particularly advantageous in residential setups where shading or partial obstruction can impact energy production. By enabling optimal energy harvesting from each panel, standalone micro inverters maximize efficiency and appeal to homeowners looking for reliable and scalable solar solutions.

Asia Pacific residential micro inverter market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032, attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of solar energy, particularly in countries like China, India, and Australia. Governments across the region are implementing favorable policies and incentives to promote renewable energy, including subsidies and tax benefits for residential solar installations. The rising awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce electricity costs are also encouraging homeowners to invest in solar energy systems in APAC.

Some of the prominent residential micro inverter market players include Chisageess, Darfon Electronics Corp, Hoymiles, Enphase Energy, TSUNESS Co., Ltd, SMA Solar Technology AG, LeadSolar Energy, Altenergy Power System, Inc., NingBo Deye Inverter Technology Co., Ltd, Fimer Group, Growatt New Energy, Chilicon Power, LLC, Yotta Energy, Envertech (Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited), Sparq Systems, and Sensata Technologies, Inc.

