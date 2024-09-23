

Press Release

Eviden develops cloud-based cellar management solution for Selartag® to enable data efficiencies in wine inventory

Innovative concept featuring app and portal hosted on AWS Cloud provides real-time data on stock quality and levels

Paris, France – September 23, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces it has developed and implemented a cellar management application designed by Selartag® based on a unique and innovative concept for identifying and tracking wine bottles. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) hybrid architecture, the solution provides reliable, real-time data for users such as winery owners, winemakers, sommeliers and restaurants, helping them to optimize their sales through simplified, more efficient inventory management. Eviden is an AWS Premier Partner.

Drawing on its expertise in digital solutions, consulting and cloud management, Eviden worked closely with Selartag to develop their cellar management solution. The solution consists of smart labels, a smartphone application, a web portal and an inventory tracking and management system - hosted on AWS hybrid architecture.

Each wine bottle is equipped with an intelligent, forgery-proof label automatically identified with RFID technology, either by using a hand-held mobile reader or via the physical checkpoint at the cellar entrance. The data on the label is communicated to the Selartag application (mobile app and online via PC), aiding customers in their inventory management and business decisions and outcomes.

With this new application, Selartag can provide its customers with real-time, reliable data on their stock quality and levels, and the ability to complete inventories in less than an hour, compared to several days previously. Selartag customers include renowned sommeliers, as well as the owners of large cellars in Michelin-starred restaurants and gourmet bistros.

Julien Giraud, Head of Cloud & Data at Eviden, Atos Group said, “The combination of Eviden’s expertise in digital solutions and cloud management coupled with Selartag’s unique concept helps accomplish next-level data efficiencies for Selartag’s customers, whose reputation is well established in some of the most elite wine and restaurant communities. What we’ve accomplished here is a key example of a turnkey, cloud-based solution that from manufacturing to consumption, generates better performance across the value chain, to the benefit of the business. The data obtained through improved product visibility and security will bring Selartag’s customers greater reliability and increased margins, unlocking possibilities for further growth and innovation.”

Hervé Lemaire, Founder and President, Selartag said, “Working with Eviden, we have been able to create and implement an innovative, reliable application for our customers to locate, track and record wine stocks, as well as limit errors and authenticate the quality of their bottles of wine. This solution extends the excellence of customers’ table-side, white-glove service to the full value chain landscape that supports their business. Eviden’s end-to-end expertise in AWS services and product offerings and project management is what creates a differentiated solution for our customers to receive real-time data and efficiencies, enabling for them an advantage against competitors.”

This project with Selartag is testament to over 12 years of business and technological collaboration between Eviden (Atos Group) and AWS, which was reinforced last year through a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to deliver a multi-faceted program of solutions, consultancy and innovation support to help customers quickly access critical expertise for cloud and AI transformation projects and increase their time to value.

***

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@eviden.com | +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

Attachment