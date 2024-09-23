|Company announcement no. 42 2024
Group Communications
23 September 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 38
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,127,163
|202.3235
|3,465,227,502
|16/09/2024
|126,890
|205.4623
|26,071,111
|17/09/2024
|124,609
|205.8027
|25,644,869
|18/09/2024
|143,500
|204.5183
|29,348,376
|19/09/2024
|120,974
|205.3406
|24,840,874
|20/09/2024
|116,893
|206.1951
|24,102,764
|Total accumulated over week 38
|632,866
|205.4274
|130,007,994
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|17,760,029
|202.4341
|3,595,235,496
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
