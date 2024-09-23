Company announcement no. 42 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







23 September 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 38

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 17,127,163 202.3235 3,465,227,502 16/09/2024 126,890 205.4623 26,071,111 17/09/2024 124,609 205.8027 25,644,869 18/09/2024 143,500 204.5183 29,348,376 19/09/2024 120,974 205.3406 24,840,874 20/09/2024 116,893 206.1951 24,102,764 Total accumulated over week 38 632,866 205.4274 130,007,994 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 17,760,029 202.4341 3,595,235,496

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

