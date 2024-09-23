Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 38

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 42 2024













 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00



23 September 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 38

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement17,127,163202.32353,465,227,502
16/09/2024126,890205.462326,071,111
17/09/2024124,609205.802725,644,869
18/09/2024143,500204.518329,348,376
19/09/2024120,974205.340624,840,874
20/09/2024116,893206.195124,102,764
Total accumulated over week 38632,866205.4274130,007,994
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme17,760,029202.43413,595,235,496

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 42 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 38