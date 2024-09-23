Herbicide Safener Market to surpass USD 2 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herbicide Safener Market is projected to be worth over USD 2 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The demand for herbicide safeners is expected to gain momentum due to increasing partnerships between agricultural companies and research institutions. These collaborations are focused on developing more effective safeners that can protect crops without compromising yield. Companies are working together to enhance safener formulations while ensuring they are compatible with a wide range of herbicides. This cooperation is driving innovations, with new safener technologies being tested and refined. Agricultural stakeholders are also continuing to expand their networks for creating joint ventures to accelerate the development of advanced safeners.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7824





For instance, in July 2023, UPL announced a groundbreaking commercial partnership with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. This collaboration is focused on advancing herbicide safener technology to develop safer and more effective crop protection solutions for farmers.

Growing demand for dichlormid

Herbicide safener market size from the dichlormid type segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032 due to growing demand to protect crops from the harmful effects of herbicides, particularly in corn production. These safeners enhance the tolerance of crops to specific herbicides, allowing for effective weed control without damaging the plants. Researchers and agricultural companies are also currently optimizing dichlormid formulations for ensuring that they are compatible with a broader range of herbicides.

Higher usage in corn

Herbicide safener market from the corn segment generated substantial revenue in 2023 and is estimated to generate notable revenue by 2032, driven by increasing role for protecting corn crops from potential damage caused by herbicides. These safeners are formulated to selectively detoxify herbicides within corn plants, enabling effective weed control while preserving crop health. Collaborative efforts between agricultural companies and research institutions are continuing to drive innovations in corn-specific safeners, leading to the development of more robust solutions. This trend is likely to result in improved crop protection for supporting sustainable and productive corn farming practices.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7824

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific herbicide safener market is set to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR from 2024-2032, particularly led by government funding. These initiatives are promoting sustainable agriculture practices, encouraging the use of safeners to protect crops from herbicide-related damage. Countries in this region are currently implementing regulations and subsidies that are making safeners more accessible to farmers, particularly in nations focused on increasing agricultural productivity. This ongoing governmental support is expected to lead to widespread adoption of herbicide safeners, ensuring safer and more sustainable crop production in the region.

Herbicide Safener Market Participants

Some of the top firms engaged in the herbicide safener industry include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow, DuPont, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation, Nuseed Pty Ltd., ChemChina, and LanzaTech Ltd. These market participants are increasingly launching innovative products while enhancing crop protection and expanding product portfolios. For instance, in May 2023, BASF launched two new herbicides, Facet® and Duvelon®, to support rice and tea growers in tackling problematic weeds. These herbicides are designed to work effectively with herbicide safeners for ensuring crop protection while maintaining high yields.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.