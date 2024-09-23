Bio-Isobutene Market Report 2024-2034 - Global Bioenergies Dominates as the Only Company Globally Capable of Manufacturing Bio-isobutene

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Isobutene Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2024-2034: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-Isobutene Market is valued at 3.5 million in 2024, and is forecast to reach 74.5 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.

The desire for sustainable and renewable chemical alternatives is rising, and production technology developments are fueling the considerable growth and development of the global bio-isobutene market. Companies such as Global Bioenergies have made significant strides in expanding the procedures used to make bio-isobutene, making effective use of the infrastructure already in place for fermentation to generate enormous volumes of the chemical. Owing to this breakthrough, bio-isobutene is now being used in industries such as fuels, plastics, rubbers, and cosmetics, with a focus on low carbon footprint and sustainability. Regulatory incentives and growing consumer demand for environment-friendly products are driving the bio-isobutene market, thus assisting in the shift toward a more sustainable chemical sector.

The bio-isobutene market appears to have a very bright future, given several important characteristics. The potential to scale up operations and maintain a constant level of cost-effectiveness in production will probably result in a wider acceptance of bio-isobutene in a variety of industries. Further supporting the bio-isobutene market growth is anticipated from the increased awareness of sustainable practices and the governmental backing for them. Demand will be fueled by advancements in biotechnological procedures as well as the creation of new uses for bio-isobutene, which will entice investors. Bio-isobutene is positioned to become an essential component in lowering environmental impact and promoting the expansion of the bio-based economy as industry place a greater emphasis on sustainability.

Bio-Based Cosmetic Ingredients to Dominate the Global Bio-Isobutene Market (by End-Use Application)

The bio-isobutene market is dominated by the bio-based cosmetic ingredients segment. This is because of their ability to meet the increasing demand from consumers for natural and sustainable products. The cosmetics business is moving toward more environment-friendly and renewable materials due to governmental restrictions as well as consumer awareness of environmental issues. Since it is made from renewable resources, bio-isobutene is a sustainable substitute for components based on petrochemicals, which lessens the environmental effects of cosmetic products. Leading the way in this regard are companies such as Global Bioenergies, which increase the natural content of cosmetics without sacrificing performance attributes such as lifespan and durability by incorporating bio-isobutene into their production methods.

Sugar Beet and Cane-Derived Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The sugar beet and cane-derived segment dominated the global bio-isobutene market (by raw material) in 2023. This is because of their greater yield efficiency and sustainability advantages. Since sugar cane and sugar beets are abundant in fermentable sugars, they are excellent feedstocks for producing bio-isobutene, which lowers production costs and increases output. The production and durability of these crops have greatly risen due to advances in agricultural practices and genetic changes, which further increase their viability as a feedstock. The well-established market and strong supply chain infrastructure for products produced from sugar further support the expansion of this industry by facilitating a more seamless integration into current industrial processes.

Segmentation by Region

Europe was the highest-growing market among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 41.42%. Europe is anticipated to gain traction in terms of bio-isobutene adoption owing to a very developed infrastructure for the manufacturing and development of bio-isobutene along with companies such as Global Bioenergies, a French company, which is globally the only company capable of manufacturing bio-isobutene.



Rest-of-Europe is anticipated to show the highest growth in the bio-isobutene market among other countries in the region, growing at a CAGR of 48.55%. The growth of the Netherlands in the bio-isobutene market is mainly because it benefits from extensive government support and innovative companies and start-ups.

Recent Developments in the Global Bio-Isobutene Market

In January 2024, to advance the development of low-carbon road fuels, the French industrial biotechnology business Global Bioenergies and Shell signed a new development contract. The goal is to concentrate on a single path since the earlier stages of the partnership, which began at the end of 2022, were devoted to investigating many viable solutions based on Global Bioenergies' exclusive technology.

In October 2023, to help finance the development of the first bio-sourced isobutene plant in the world, Global Bioenergies was granted $17.7 million (EUR 16.4 million) by the French government. The money came in the form of a 60% subsidy and a 40% repayable advance. The start-up focused on creating chemical compounds from resources derived from plants. The new facility is expected to begin production in 2027 and can produce 10,000 tons of isobutene and its derivatives annually. Before producing aviation fuels, Global Bioenergies declared in August 2023 that it was quickening the ramp-up of its production facilities to better meet the demands of the cosmetics business.

Market Demand Drivers: Environmental Regulations and Policies

Environmental laws and regulations are important market drivers for businesses involved in the global bio-isobutene market because they foster an environment that is both economically and legally advantageous for the adoption of bio-based goods. For example, member states are required under the European Union's renewable energy directive (RED II) to attain a minimum of 14% renewable energy in transportation by 2030.

The development and consumption of biofuels, such as bio-isobutene, which can be combined with conventional fuels to lower carbon emissions, are encouraged by this regulation. Businesses such as Global Bioenergies, which align their product offers with regulatory criteria and profit from subsidies and tax incentives, have taken advantage of these restrictions to create and market bio-isobutene.

Market Restraints: High Costs of Development and Production

One of the biggest obstacles for companies in the global bio-isobutene market is the high cost of development and production. The complex biotechnological procedures needed to turn renewable feedstocks into bio-isobutene are one of the main expense factors. These procedures frequently entail complicated fermentation, genetic engineering of microorganisms, and subsequent purification stages, all of which call for large research and development expenditures.

As an illustration, Global Bioenergies, a significant leader in the bio-isobutene market, has made significant investments in the advancement of its unique fermentation technology. The company stated that despite its achievements, it has taken a lot of resources to scale up production to a commercial level, underscoring the financial obstacles to bio-isobutene market entry and growth.

Market Opportunities: Integration with Circular Economy Initiatives

Companies in the global bio-isobutene market and related sectors within the bio-based chemicals ecosystem have a large market opportunity when they integrate with circular economy efforts. The principles of bio-isobutene manufacturing are well aligned with the circular economy, which emphasizes the sustainable use of resources through material reuse and recycling. Companies can use industrial emissions, municipal solid waste, and agricultural leftovers as feedstocks to produce bio-isobutene. They can also use waste and by-products from other sectors. This lessens the need for primary resources and helps to address waste management problems. Enerkem's method, for instance, turns municipal solid waste into syngas, which can be utilized to make bio-isobutene. This illustrates how waste materials can be converted into useful chemical products.



Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the bio-isobutene market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major companies offering bio-isobutene designed for various applications. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The bio-isobutene market comprises key players who have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive market. In 2023, the bio-isobutene market was dominated by established players, accounting for 98% of the market share, whereas start-ups managed to capture 2% of the market. With the increasing focus on adopting a more sustainable solution across various industries, more players will enter the global bio-isobutene market with each passing year.



