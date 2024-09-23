Bitget Announces Winners of Smart Awards 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released the list of winners of its esteemed Smart Awards 2024 event, recognizing the top performers within the scope of a year in the crypto space across 5 categories. The event was held in collaboration with Bitget’s data provider — 0xScope , which ensured a transparent and fair winner selection process.



The highly anticipated Bitget Smart Awards 2024, which took place on September 12, concluded with the announcement of the lucky winners who outperformed the rest of the crypto market in the course of their trading activities on the platform. The prestigious online event, accompanied by a runner-up social media campaign, recognized the exceptional contributions of select individuals to the development of the crypto industry.

The winners were dispersed across the following categories:

Smart Trader

Rising Star

Trading Maestro

Memecoin God

Elite Picker



The Bitget team congratulates the winners and runners-up, as well as all those who have contributed to the development of the crypto industry through their engagement in it and the Bitget Smart Awards 2024.

The event was hosted by two of Bitget’s outstanding KOL investors – Chris, Founder of Satoshi Stacker and SSventures, and Ran Neuner, Host of CNBC’s Crypto Trader and Founder of Crypto Banter. Among the guest presenters was also Co-founder and CEO of 0xScope – Phillip Torres.

“We are delighted to have held this event and seen it through on such a high level of both presentation and involvement on the part of our wonderful audience. It is extremely gratifying to see the winners in their respective categories recognized for their contributions to the industry. We are certain that this will become a tradition and Bitget is sure to honor year-over-year,” as Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget, commented on the closing of the event.

The collaboration with 0xScope as part of the event was meant to underscore the crucial role the company is playing in the organization of the selection process and the overall operation of the Bitget exchange. The data insights provided by 0xScope helped ensure that the awards reflected the best in crypto trading performance and identify the winners.

The extensive advertising of the event on social media via hashtagging and the high level of engagement from the global crypto community were reflected in the success of the live ceremony, which is available on YouTube. The vibrant visuals and captivating speeches alone are reason enough to watch the ceremony through from start to finish.

Bitget is committed to continuing the tradition in the coming years and intends to follow up with the winners to highlight their future successes. Audiences and traders alike are encouraged to stay tuned for future events and invite all users to participate in the ongoing #TradeSmarter campaign on social media by sharing their own “smart trading” experiences and stories. Six standout participants will be selected by Bitget to receive special rewards, with details of the event to be released in the near future.

