European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer Survey Report 2025 - Noticeable Increase in the Number of Artificial Leather Materials on Display

The European fabric fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were well attended, and in most cases there were increases in the numbers of visitors compared with the editions for the previous season. Importantly, several key trends in colour and design were evident at the fairs.

In terms of colour, metallic fabrics were key - especially fabrics which featured bright and vivid iridescent metallic hues and ethereal and pearly opalescent metallic colours. Also, yellow in cold and milky shades of white was important.

An unlikely trend which was evident was that of wool fabrics. However, unlike thick and insulating wool fabrics which tend to be popular in the designs of collections for the autumn/winter seasons, the wool fabrics which were popular and on show at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were lightweight and functional.

Another important trend was that of artificial leather materials. Admittedly, such materials have been prevalent in the designs of collections for previous recent seasons. However, there was a noticeable increase in the number of artificial leather materials on display at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season compared with previous editions of the fairs.

Also, major advancements in the characteristics and performance of such materials were evident.

Key Topics Covered:

FABRIC FAIRS

Lineapelle Milan

Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris

Texworld Paris

FABRIC TRENDS

Colour

Metallic Fabrics

Wool fabrics

Artificial leather materials

LIST OF TABLES AND FIGURES



European fabric fairs for spring/summer 2025 and autumn/winter 2025/26

Fabric for spring/summer 2025

Colours in the Adaption trend theme

Colours in the Mutation trend theme

Colours in the Regeneration trend theme

Colours in the Transformation trend theme

Leather for spring/summer 2025

Fabric for spring/summer 2025

Fancy fabric for spring/summer 2025

