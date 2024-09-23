EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Market Trends and Influences Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
- Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028
- Principal trends and factors affecting the market
- Profiles of key suppliers
- Overview of suppliers and global market shares
- Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices
- Analysis of natural vs. synthetic
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours:
- Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,
- Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy,
- Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances:
- Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &
- Detergents,Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners,
- Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
The geographical scope is as follows:
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
- Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK
- Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine
- Africa/Middle East: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
Detailed Product Categories
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.
FLAVOURS
- Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
- Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered
- Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
- Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives
- Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives
- Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
- Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
- Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
- Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
FRAGRANCES
- Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products
- Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex
- Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning
- Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
- Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps
Key Topics Covered:
Market Review EMEA
- EMEA Market Trends & Influences
- EMEA Flav. & Frag. Market & Forecast by End Use
- EMEA Flavours Market by End Use & Region
- EMEA Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Region
- EMEA Fragrances Market by End Use & Region
- EMEA Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Region
- EMEA Flavours Market Breakdown
- EMEA Fragrances Market Breakdown
- Market Volumes and Prices
- Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances
Suppliers
- EMEA Supply Overview
- Overview of the Supply Structure in Western Europe
- Overview of the Supply Structure in C & E Europe
- Overview of the Supply Structure in MEA
Market Review Western Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Market Review Central & Eastern Europe
- Belarus
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
Market Review Middle East & Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Cameroon
- Congo DR
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Ivory Coast
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- South Africa
- Syria
- Tanzania
- Tunisia
- UAE
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Profiles of Key Suppliers
- DSM-Firmenich
- Givaudan
- Huabao
- IFF
- Kerry
- Mane SA
- Robertet
- Sensient
- Symrise
- Takasago
- T. Hasegawa
- Wild Flavors
