EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Market Trends and Influences Report 2024

The new market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the EMEA Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028

Principal trends and factors affecting the market

Profiles of key suppliers

Overview of suppliers and global market shares

Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices

Analysis of natural vs. synthetic

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours:

Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,

Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy,

Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances:

Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &

Detergents,Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners,

Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

The geographical scope is as follows:



EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK Central & Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine

Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine Africa/Middle East: Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, UAE, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Detailed Product Categories



A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.



FLAVOURS

Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered

Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives

Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives

Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups

Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

FRAGRANCES

Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products

Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex

Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning

Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles

Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Key Topics Covered:

Market Review EMEA

EMEA Market Trends & Influences EMEA Flav. & Frag. Market & Forecast by End Use EMEA Flavours Market by End Use & Region EMEA Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Region EMEA Fragrances Market by End Use & Region EMEA Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Region EMEA Flavours Market Breakdown EMEA Fragrances Market Breakdown

Market Volumes and Prices

Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances

Suppliers

EMEA Supply Overview

Overview of the Supply Structure in Western Europe

Overview of the Supply Structure in C & E Europe

Overview of the Supply Structure in MEA

Market Review Western Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Market Review Central & Eastern Europe

Belarus

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Estonia

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

Ukraine

Market Review Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Angola

Cameroon

Congo DR

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Morocco

Mozambique

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

South Africa

Syria

Tanzania

Tunisia

UAE

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Profiles of Key Suppliers

DSM-Firmenich

Givaudan

Huabao

IFF

Kerry

Mane SA

Robertet

Sensient

Symrise

Takasago

T. Hasegawa

Wild Flavors

