Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On October 1, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

Loan Type Current Bond New Bond Euribor3 callable (SDO)











ISIN DK0009543571 ISIN DK0009546400 Interest rate spread 0.48% Interest rate spread 0.50% Maturity date 01-04-2026 Maturity date 01-10-2027 Closing date 31-01-2026 Closing date 31-07-2027

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment