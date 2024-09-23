Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Option and Evaluation Deal Trends Report 2024 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The report provides access to option and evaluation deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of option and evaluation deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of option and evaluation dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in option and evaluation as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of option and evaluation deals.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading option and evaluation deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of option and evaluation deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the option and evaluation deal.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in option and evaluation dealmaking since 2016. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about option and evaluation alliances.

Report Scope



Option and Evaluation Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse option and evaluation deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

