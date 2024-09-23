WOO Token Surges on Coinone, Hits $3.13M in Trading Volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, proudly announces the successful listing of the WOO token on Coinone, one of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Listed on September 19, 2024, this debut allows Korean users to trade WOO tokens in KRW, significantly expanding the token’s accessibility within one of Asia’s most active crypto markets.



Since its listing, the WOO token has shown robust performance, achieving a 24-hour trading volume of $3.13 million and reaching rank 4 on Coinone’s spot market.

Special Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Listing

To celebrate this achievement, Coinone is hosting a “WOO First-Come First-Served Deposit Event,” running from 04:00 UTC on September 19 to 14:59 UTC on September 25, 2024. Participants who complete the event’s missions will be rewarded with exclusive WOO token airdrops.

“As we list the WOO token on Coinone, we're excited to expand its accessibility to one of the most active cryptocurrency markets in the region. This listing allows South Korean users to trade WOO with KRW, enhancing their access to our ecosystem. South Korea is central to our expansion in Asia, driven by its strong demand for a diverse range of products,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X​.

The WOO token is central to both the WOOFi protocol, a leading decentralized exchange, and WOO X , a top-tier centralized platform, enhancing its utility across both markets.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or professional advice of any kind. While we have made every effort to ensure that the information contained herein is accurate and up-to-date, we make no guarantees as to its completeness or accuracy. The content is based on information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change.

Cryptocurrencies involve significant risk and are NOT suitable for the majority of investors. The value of digital currencies can be extremely volatile, and you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before participating in any activities or transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

We strongly recommend that you seek independent advice from a qualified professional before making any investment or financial decisions related to cryptocurrencies. We shall in NO case be liable for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this article.

Contact us: media@woo.network

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feab1e0e-8634-4d8d-8723-761961110a75