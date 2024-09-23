United Kingdom $533.82 Mn Oat Milk Market Insights and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Oat Milk Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Formulation, By Packaging Type, By Sales Channel (Offline, and Online), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Oat Milk Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 14.14% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 202.35 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 533.82 Million in 2030.

The report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The United Kingdom Oat Milk market is rapidly evolving, the consumption of plant milk in Europe is on the rise. The increasing inclusion of oat milk instead of conventional milk, especially in the daily diet, is strengthening consumption patterns across the country. Compared to other plant-based products such as cheese and meat, plant-based milk leads the market in the region.



The popularity of plant milk has increased over the past decade. Drinks like these have been consumed for centuries in various cultures. Oat milk has become a household staple and is no longer consumed exclusively by vegans and vegetarians. The domestic demand for plant-based milk is expected to be constant during the forecast period. This is due to the growing consumption of plant milk as a staple product. Bigger cities in European countries have strong plant-based consumer bases, but a gradual shift toward plant-based protein consumption is expected to spread to other parts of countries during the forecast period.



The United Kingdom is one of the leading consumers of plant-based products in the world, with plant-based drinks seeing sales increase by a good amount in the last couple of years. It now has a fair market share. Nearly half of UK consumers drink at least one plant-based milk alternative.



With the United Kingdom considered a market leader in the dairy alternative movement, product innovation is at a record high. As new plant-based milk variants, such as Oat begin to take centre stage, consumers are becoming increasingly selective with their milk selection. Oat and barley blends, hemp, and pea milks are some of the new product developments which are cropping up within the plant-based market, with endless further variables in plant combination, flavoured, barista, activated, sweetened and unsweetened varieties, such innovation is facilitating a boom within the category in the country.



The United Kingdom's oat milk market is characterized by a competitive landscape, with both established dairy alternative brands and newer entrants in place for market share. Brands such as Oatly, Alpro, Rude Health, and minor players like Minor Figures are prominent in the market. These brands often competed not only on product quality and taste but also on sustainability claims, pricing, and marketing strategies.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the United Kingdom Oat Milk Market by Value (USD Million) .

The report presents the analysis of United Kingdom Oat Milk Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030

The report analyses the United Kingdom Oat Milk Market, By Formulation (Sweetened, and Unsweetened)

The report analyses the United Kingdom Oat Milk Market, By Packaging Type (Tetra Packs, Bottles, and Cans)

The report analyses the United Kingdom Oat Milk Market, By Sales Channel (Offline, and Online)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Products, by mode of operation & by end users

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

