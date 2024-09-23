Vancity Investment Management Report Highlights Significant Gains in Shareholder Advocacy

TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS / VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancity Investment Management, a Canadian leader in socially responsible investing, issued its annual Shareholder Engagement Report today highlighting a year of shareholder advocacy.



Vancity Investment Management’s commitment to shareholder engagement is grounded in the belief that investors hold the power to drive companies towards a more equitable and sustainable future—a belief that is underscored by the successes detailed in this year's report. When investing on behalf of clients, Vancity Investment Management assumes an active role rather than merely observing. By leveraging its influence as a responsible shareholder, Vancity Investment Management ensures that the companies within its portfolio not only align with its clients’ values and objectives but also take significant actions to address their broader societal and environmental impacts.

Vancity Investment Management’s engagement efforts encompass a wide array of areas, including climate, energy, governance, and labour practices. Over the past year, the company has been highly proactive, notably encouraging Starbucks® to commit to comprehensive reporting on biodiversity risks and impacts within its coffee supply chain and successfully advocating for enhanced climate reporting among major Canadian banks.

“Investing in a company comes with responsibility,” said Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO of Vancity Group. “As shareholders, we can use our influence to promote positive societal and environmental impacts alongside financial returns. By engaging with the companies we recommend, we drive meaningful improvements that contribute to a more equitable economy and create sustainable, long-term value.”

Snapshot of shareholder engagement in 2024:

Starbucks: Vancity Investment Management challenged the supply chain sustainability practices of the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, noting that the Arabica coffee bean is considered a biodiversity risk and climate sensitive species. Starbucks has since committed to publicly report on its Arabica coffee bean supply chain in accordance with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework. More details here.



RBC, TD and Scotiabank: Vancity Investment Management submitted shareholder proposals to these Canadian banks to press for improved climate risk management and disclosure in line with their commitments as signatories to the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). As a result of our engagement, Scotiabank committed to disclose its framework for assessing clients’ climate transition plans. Both RBC and Scotiabank committed to disclose portfolio-level client performance against these frameworks. In recognition of these commitments, the proposals were withdrawn. More details here.

CN Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (formerly CP): In support of employee and public safety, Vancity Investment Management engaged with both rail companies to encourage negotiation for paid sick leave policies with all unions that represent their American workforce. CN Rail and CPKC have come to paid sick leave agreements with select unions, and Vancity Investment Management continues to press for additional progress. More details here.

“The choices businesses make have a huge influence on people’s lives," said Kelly Hirsch, Vancity Investment Management’s Head of ESG. “When we invest for our clients, we don't merely watch from afar; we actively engage with companies to enhance their practices, advocate for responsible environmental stewardship, and ensure social responsibility,” added Kelly.

Vancity Investment Management continues to lead the way in working to create an inclusive economy in Canada, putting people and the planet at the centre of its engagement work.



To learn more about how Vancity Investment Management focuses on investments that deliver competitive returns while making a positive impact, read the full Shareholder Engagement Report.

About Vancity Investment Management

Vancity Investment Management provides management services to individuals, foundations and institutions across Canada that wish to generate wealth through sustainable, profitable and responsible investments. Established in 1995, it was one of the first wealth management firms in Canada to provide investments that deliver competitive returns while making a positive impact on the world. Vancity Investment Management is part of the Vancity Group that includes Vancity, a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 560,000 member owners and their communities. With $34 billion in assets, plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union. Vancity Investment Management and Vancity operate primarily within the territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw people in British Columbia.

