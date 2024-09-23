Troilus Announces Enhanced Renewable Energy Capacity at the Troilus Site

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce the installation of an alternative solar and wind energy generation system at the Troilus site, in collaboration with Tugliq Energie Co., a Montreal-based provider of sustainable energy solutions for remote locations.



The new system consists of 500 solar panels capable of generating up to 222.5 kWp, a wind turbine capable of generating up to 15kWp, and a fully integrated and containerized control room. The electricity generated from solar and wind will supplement the existing connection to the renewable energy delivered to the Troilus site through the Hydro-Quebec grid and provide a backup source of energy in instances when the connection to the grid is compromised.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus Gold, commented, “Troilus already benefits from a 50MW substation connected to the Hydro-Quebec grid which supplies sustainable, renewable energy through 107km of 161 kVA dedicated transmission lines. However, as we prepare for the potential restart of the Troilus mine and our anticipated electricity demands, it is our intention to explore and develop a mix of sustainable energy solutions to supplement hydroelectric power. In collaboration with Tugliq, this new installation not only provides us with an on-site source of supplementary and back up electricity but will provide important data to help us develop a reliable, sustainable and cost-efficient mix of energy as we work towards developing a carbon neutral future at Troilus.”

Tugliq delivered the plug-and-play system to Troilus earlier this month in three containers. Staff at site, assisted by workers from the Cree Nation of Mistissini and a supervisor from Tugliq, installed the anchors for the solar panels, erected the wind turbine and connected the system to the Troilus camp. The modular design is suitable for harsh climates and allows for quick deployment and scalability to meet future energy needs.

Additionally, Troilus and Tugliq have installed wind monitoring devices at the Troilus site to collect data on frequency and intensity of wind over the next 12 months. This data will help Troilus identify suitable locations for potential wind farm development. Initial surveys suggest that locations around the Troilus mine site could be capable of harnessing enough wind power to not only significantly contribute to Troilus’ future energy needs, but also become a supplier to the Hydro-Quebec grid.

Daniel Bergeron, VP Special Projects, added, “Troilus previously relied on diesel generators as the primary backup power source. Last year’s forest fires that damaged transmission lines throughout the region highlighted the need for localized alternative energy sources, as our reliance on diesel doubled our Scope 1 GHG emissions in 2023 and increased our energy costs by 33% during the period when the lines were down. This new solar and wind system are components of a larger plan to address both the sustainability and security aspects of energy supply and will position Troilus to maximize operational efficiency by reducing our overall dependency on Hydro-Quebec’s grid in a cost-effective manner while minimizing our carbon footprint.”

While the primary mineral to be mined in the future will be gold (5.4 million ounces of gold over a 22 year mine life), Troilus is currently the largest permitting stage copper project in Quebec and the third largest undeveloped copper project in the province, with projected average production of 17.3 million pounds of copper annually or 381.8 million pounds of copper over an expected 22 year life of mine (Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Feasibility Study: Troilus Gold – Copper Project Québec Canada” dated June 28, 2024, with an effective date of May 14, 2024). As such, in addition to developing strategies and solutions for a renewable and sustainable energy supply mix, Troilus’ expected copper output aligns with the Province of Quebec’s priority on the production of battery metals that are integral to the energy transition.





Figure 1. 500 solar panels have been installed, which will be connected to the Troilus camp to provide supplementary and back-up power.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Troilus Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

About Tugliq Energie Co.

Tugliq Energie Co. is a specialized Independent Power Producer dedicated to delivering cost-effective renewable energy and energy storage solutions. With a focus on remote regions and islanded microgrids, Tugliq aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, thereby decreasing carbon footprints while enhancing regional benefits. Guided by its mission to provide reliable and sustainable energy alternatives, Tugliq integrates innovative technologies to replace diesel and heavy fuel oil, ensuring cleaner air and water quality for all. Committed to sustainability, community engagement, and performance, Tugliq's vision is to pave the way toward 100% renewable energy, offering competitive solutions that prioritize environmental stewardship and the well-being of future generations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

