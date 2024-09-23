Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Launches Spider Silk Production at Recently Completed Higher Capacity Facility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), proudly announces the initiation of its first production cycle for the BAM-1 parental strains at its newly established production center. This new facility boasts a footprint eight times larger than its previous facility and, when fully utilized, has the capacity to support the production of 25 metric tons of spider silk per year. This transition to a larger facility marks a pivotal moment in the Company's growth and its commitment to transforming the textile industry.



The new production center, strategically located to optimize operations and provide easy access to supporting infrastructure, is set to accelerate the Company's capacity for high-quality, bioengineered spider silk. This production center represents a monumental leap forward in capacity, enabling Kraig Labs to meet the demand for its groundbreaking spider silk materials and solidify its leadership in bio-engineered fibers.

This facility was built to address the production space requirements for 2025 and to create a foundation for future expansion. With this proven production blueprint established, the Company anticipates building out additional production capacity in 2025 to bring additional silk production capacity online for 2026.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in Kraig Labs' journey," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "Launching this first production cycle at this greatly expanded facility is not only a testament to our team's dedication and hard work but also a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize material science and commercialize spider silk. Our new center will significantly enhance our production capacity, allowing us to scale up and bring our innovative spider silk technologies to a broader market."

The launch of this production cycle and the investment into the expansion of facilities underscores the Company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of bioengineered materials. With the expanded rearing capabilities, Kraig Labs aims to set new benchmarks in both production capacity and product quality, strengthening its position as a leader in the advanced materials sector.

As Kraig Biocraft Laboratories embarks on this exciting new phase, the Company extends its gratitude to its partners, investors, and team members for their unwavering support. The new production center is set to play a crucial role in driving the Company's growth and reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in bioengineered materials.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.