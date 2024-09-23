IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Research Report 2024: Humanized, Fully Human, Chimeric, Other Sources Insights and Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2024-2029

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Antibody Source (Humanized, Fully Human, Chimeric, Other Sources), By Indication, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 123.99 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 197.78 Billion in 2029.

The research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The increasing incidence and prevalence of IgG mediated autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriasis are major drivers for the growth of biologic drugs.



Factors such as genetic predisposition, environmental triggers, and lifestyle changes contribute to the rising burden of autoimmune diseases globally. Additionally, The aging population worldwide is more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, driving the demand for biologic drugs. Elderly individuals often experience multiple comorbidities and may require more targeted and effective treatments, contributing to the expansion of the biologic drugs market.



Biologic drugs for IgG mediated autoimmune diseases represent a significant advancement in medical treatment, as they are meticulously engineered to selectively target key components of the immune system implicated in the pathogenesis of these diseases. This precision targeting distinguishes them from conventional treatments, which often have broader mechanisms of action and can lead to more generalized effects.



For instance, these biologic drugs may directly inhibit certain pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) or interleukins (ILs), which play crucial roles in promoting inflammation and tissue damage in autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease. By specifically targeting these cytokines, biologic therapies can disrupt the inflammatory cascade at its source, thereby alleviating symptoms and preventing disease progression more effectively than traditional therapies.



The global market for IgG mediated autoimmune diseases biologic drugs is highly competitive, with numerous pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms competing for market share.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029

The report analyses the IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Market By Antibody Source (Humanized, Fully Human, Chimeric, Other Antibody Sources)

The report analyses the IgG Mediated Autoimmune Diseases Biologic Drugs Market By Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Indications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Antibody Sources, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Shift towards targeted therapies and personalized medicine

Adoption of biosimilars and biobetters

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of IgG-mediated Autoimmune Disease Biologic Drugs Market

