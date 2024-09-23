Troilus Refiles Amended and Restated Third Quarter Financial Statements

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) announces the Company filed restated Q3 financial statements with the corresponding management discussion & analysis (“MD&A”), initially filed on June 14th, 2024. The decision follows a review that amends the accounting treatment of the Company’s holdings in Prospector Metals Corp. (“Prospector”), which impacted the previously reported figures and has led to the need for this correction. As a result, the previous Q3 2024 financial statements and the corresponding management discussion & analysis should no longer be relied upon.



Previously, the Company classified its holdings in Prospector as an investment in securities under IFRS 9, Financial Instruments; however, upon review and consultation with its auditors, management has determined that the Company has significant influence due to its board nomination rights and shareholdings. Consequently, the investment has been classified as an investment in associate, accounted for using the equity method. Currently, the Company owns approximately 18% of Prospector (see news release dated March 5, 2024).

The effect of the restatement does not impact the Company's ongoing cash position and the changes are non-cash in nature. All other disclosure in the amended and restated financial statements and corresponding amended MD&A remains essentially the same as when such documents were originally filed except for certain noted subsequent events.

The corrected Q3 financial statements and MD&A are now available on the Company’s website at www.troilusgold.com and can be found at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under the Company’s issuer profile.

For more details, please refer to the updated 2024 fiscal third-quarter financial statement on SEDAR+.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

