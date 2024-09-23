Print Labels Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Continuous Changes in Consumption Patterns Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Print Labels Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A print label on the container or packet contains information about the product that will be distributed to existing and potential customers. It is a branding tool used by companies to distinguish their products from those of their competitors. Several regulatory authorities across industries have established their guidelines as to what information has to be provided to the customers on the product label.

For instance, manufacturing and expiry dates are to be disclosed on food products, directions to use are to be disclosed for electrical appliances, etc. With escalating advancements and innovations in printing technologies, this industry is expected to witness high growth rates. Growing health awareness among people across the globe due to the rise in adulterated goods is one of the major reasons why the print label market is thriving.



Global Print Label Market Drivers:

Continuous changes in consumption patterns are leading to market growth



Changes in the consumption patterns of the population in developing countries are indirectly fueling the demand for print labels. For instance, a rise in demand for packaged food items or OTC medicines requires more usage of print labels. The market for cosmetic and personal grooming products for enhancing beauty is evolving, and new products are getting added to the list rapidly. Consequently, the cosmetic and personal care industry must provide information about the ingredients used and plausible side effects, if any, to inform the consumer better.

The print Label Market serves the purpose and is growing due to demographic and economic changes in various countries. Industrialization and urbanization have led to a rise in the disposable incomes of the people. As a result, there is a parallel rise in the demand for manufactured products, of which print labels are an indispensable part. The Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries are the biggest users of printed labels.



Rising technological developments



The print label industry has to pass through many technological transformations to meet customization and personalization requirements, but the demand for these labels will not fall as long as the people are demanding the products. The industry might face challenges concerning the environment and its dynamic nature, but digitalization and automation in processes could work as a catalyst for it to run in the long run.

Additionally, improvements in software used to build print labels are constantly improving the quality of the print labels. Some eco-friendly labels are also cropping up on the market, but they tend to be costlier.



Global Print Label Market Restraint:

Lack of climate-resistant products



Humidity and temperature are the common environmental factors causing problems when applying labels. It is best to apply it in a warm, dry atmosphere. Nonetheless, in certain circumstances, it is impossible to completely avoid extremely high or low temperatures or moisture. After sticking to the surface, the print label needs to be able to withstand the different temperatures it comes in contact with.

Certain brands, such as those on goods that need to be maintained in the cold chain and those on dangerous chemicals, are designed to withstand a wide range of temperatures. However, labeling related to environmental regulations will also hinder the market growth for print labels.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period



Due to growing corporate interest, China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific area. China's economy is expanding at one of the fastest rates in the world, and as a result of rising per capita income, living standards, and population, almost all end-user industries have experienced growth.

Throughout the forecast period, the print labels market is anticipated to be driven by the emergence of Chinese e-commerce giants like Alibaba. For instance, Chinese customers received close to 1.9 billion packages during Alibaba's Double 11 shopping festival. The growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to fast-track the adoption of print labels during the forecast period.

