Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Opportunities to 2033: Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Predicted to Reach $60.77 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunity boosting food products market reached a value of nearly $24.86 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $24.86 billion in 2023 to $38.25 billion in 2028 at a rate of 9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2028 and reach $60.77 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased disposable income per capita, strong economic growth in emerging markets, high prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand for foods with specific health benefits. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include increased awareness and regulations regarding allergens in food products.



Going forward, the increasing urban populations, expansion of the e-commerce industry, increasing aging population worldwide, growing public awareness about health and wellness and rising healthcare expenditure globally will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the immunity boosting food products market in the future include price sensitivity among consumers and spread of misinformation or conflicting research.





The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by product source into herbs and species, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables, dairy-based products, prebiotics and prebiotics and other product sources. The fruits and vegetables market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source, accounting for 28.9% or $7.18 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the herbs and species segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2023-2028.



The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid and other forms. The tablets market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form, accounting for 36.4% or $9.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other forms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2023-2028.



The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 77.5% or $19.26 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the non-store-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the immunity boosting food products market, accounting for 40.5% or $10.08 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the immunity boosting food products market will be the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.1% and 10.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Africa, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.1% and 10% respectively.



The global immunity boosting food products market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.71% of the total market in 2023. PepsiCo Inc. was the largest competitor with a 1.84% share of the market, followed by Danone SA with 1.60%, Cargill Inc. with 1.07%, Nestle S.A with 1.00%, Unilever plc with 0.87%, Abbott Laboratories with 0.82%, The Kraft Heinz Company with 0.80%, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. with 0.71%, Procter & Gamble Company with 0.56% and Archer Daniels Midland Company with 0.43%.



The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source will arise in the nuts and seeds segment, which will gain $3.43 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form will arise in the tablets segment, which will gain $4.62 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the store-based segment, which will gain $9.76 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The immunity boosting food products market size will gain the most in the USA at $3.91 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the immunity boosting food products market include introduction of lactose-free and healthy alternatives to meet changing needs, strategic partnerships and acquisitions among major players, dual-care functional food supplements to address both the nutritional and the health-supporting aspects, introduction of bovine product lines to address growing demand for immunity and digestive health solutions and innovative and new product launches to strengthen market presence.



Player-adopted strategies in the immunity boosting food products market include focus on expanding product line to cater to health-conscious consumers, diversifying product line by introducing health-focused, functional foods, expanding in the plant-based nutrition market by introducing healthier alternatives, introducing innovative health supplements that cater to specific wellness needs and developing innovative products that leverage natural ingredients known for health benefits.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the immunity boosting food products companies to focus on introducing lactose-free immunity-boosting products, focus on dual-care functional food supplements, focus on bovine product lines, focus on continuous product innovation, focus on the herbs and spices segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focus on the non-store-based segment, focus on expanding distribution channels, focus on competitive and value-based pricing, focus on digital marketing and consumer education, focus on partnership marketing and event sponsorships and focus on people-centric strategies for immunity boosting food products.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider immunity boosting food products market; and compares it with other markets.



Markets Covered:

By Product Source: Herbs And Species; Nuts And Seeds; Fruits And Vegetables; Dairy-Based Products; Prebiotics; Other Product Sources

By Form: Tablets; Capsules; Powder; Liquid; Other Forms

By Distribution Channel: Store-Based; Non-Store-Based

Key Companies Mentioned: PepsiCo, Danone, Cargill, Nestle, Unilever



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; immunity boosting food products indicators comparison.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $60.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Immunity Boosting Food Products - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation by Product Source Herbs and Spices Nuts and Seeds Fruits and Vegetables Dairy-Based Products Probiotics and Prebiotics Other Product Sources

Market Segmentation by Form Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid Other Forms

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Store-Based Non-Store-Based



Major Market Trends

Introduction of Lactose-Free and Healthy Alternatives to Meet Changing Needs

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Among Major Players

Dual-Care Functional Food Supplements to Address Both the Nutritional and the Health-Supporting Aspects

Introduction of Bovine Product Lines to Address Growing Demand for Immunity and Digestive Health Solutions

Innovative and New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Presence

Global Market Size and Growth

Market Size

Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Segmentation

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Segmentation by Product Source, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Regional and Country Analysis

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

PepsiCo

Danone

Cargill

Nestle

Unilever

Competitive Benchmarking



Competitive Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions

IMCD Group Acquired Joli Foods

Mars Incorporated Acquired Kevin's Natural Foods

Suja Juice Acquired Vive Organic

Cipla Limited Acquired Endura Mass

Koninklijke DSM N.V. Acquired Glycom

AIDP Inc. Acquired Olygose SAS

Nestle Health Science Acquired Vital Proteins

Novozymes Acquired PrecisionBiotics

Opportunities and Strategies

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



Company Coverage:

PepsiCo

Danone

Cargill

Nestle

Unilever

Abbott Laboratories

The Kraft Heinz Company

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

House Wellness Foods

Kirin Holdings Company

Taisho Pharmaceutical

H&H Int'l Hldg

Teijin

VLCC Wellscience

Patanjali Ayurved

Dabur

The Himalaya Drug Company

Amway India

Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan

Organic India Private

Kerala Ayurveda

Del Monte India

Emami

Zandu

ITC

Amul

Marico

By-health Co Ltd.

Infinitus (China) Company

Sirio Pharma

Ceyone Nutri India

Yeo Hiap Seng

Blackmores Limited

BioGaia

Glanbia, Plc

Royal DSM

Bayer AG

Dr. Willmar Schwabe

GoodMills Innovation

DOHLER

Laboratoire PYC

NutriLeads

Sealions

AlchemLife

GSK Group

Evalar Company

Secom

Bioextra Co.

FrieslandCampina

Prisum International

Strong Nature

Nutramax Laboratories

Alticor Inc.

USANA Health Sciences

NOW foods

Blue Diamond Growers

REBBL, Inc.

Diamond Foods

Hines Nut Company

USA KOR Shots

Vive Organic

Chobani

ZAND Immunity

Ener-C

Mars

The Good Crisp Company

Weight Watchers International

Ancient Nutrition

Citrosuco

CBD Vida

Nutribrands

Fazenda Futuro

General Mills

Verus International

Almarai Company

Algatech

Wild & The Moon

Sunshine Nutrition

Perfect Life

Nutri Vita Plus

Yakult

Solabia-Algatech

Bidco Africa Limited

Nuli

VeggieVictory

Oya Foods

Vital Health Foods

Lychee

Imtenan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93a0x1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment