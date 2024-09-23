Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market Report 2024: Profiles of 85+ Players Including Borger, Clean Harbors, CleanPlanet Chemical, Cyclesolv, Indaver, Maratek Environmental and Vertec Biosolvents

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solvent Recovery & Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Solvent Recovery & Recycling was estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the solvent recovery and recycling market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increased adoption of circular economy principles is pushing industries towards more sustainable and resource-efficient practices. This shift is particularly evident in regions with stringent environmental regulations, such as Europe and North America. Secondly, advancements in recovery technologies, including the development of automated and highly efficient systems, are making solvent recycling more feasible and attractive to a wider range of industries.

Thirdly, the rising awareness among consumers and businesses about environmental sustainability is creating a demand for greener products and practices, encouraging industries to invest in solvent recovery solutions. Lastly, the economic benefits of reducing raw material costs and minimizing waste disposal fees are compelling more companies to integrate solvent recovery into their operations. These drivers collectively ensure that the solvent recovery and recycling market is poised for robust growth in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Solvent segment, which is expected to reach US$276.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Acetone Solvent segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $286.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $274.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Borger GmbH, CBG Biotech Ltd, Clean Harbors, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Solvent Recovery & Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Environmental Regulations Drive Adoption of Solvent Recovery Systems

Technological Advances in Distillation and Filtration Propel Market Growth

Increasing Industrial Focus on Reducing Hazardous Waste Spurs Market Innovations

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries Generates Demand

Growing Need for Cost Reduction in Solvent Intensive Industries

Innovations in Modular and Scalable Recovery Systems Enhance Market Reach

Enhanced Focus on Sustainable Manufacturing Practices Boosts Market Demand

Development of Green Chemistry Initiatives Spurs Technological Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured):

Borger

CBG Biotech

Clean Harbors

CleanPlanet Chemical

Cyclesolv

Dalal Engineering

Goel Scientific Glass Works

Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente

Indaver

Jacobi Carbons AB (Sweden)

Maratek Environmental

Pragmatic Environmental Solutions Company

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry

Veolia Environnement

Vertec Biosolvents

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aomet8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.