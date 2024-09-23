Three Protocol Introduces Fraud-Resistant eCommerce Solutions, Pioneering Crypto as the Future of Payment

Victoria, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Protocol, an innovative blockchain protocol, is excited to unveil a collection of cutting-edge, fraud-resistant cryptocurrency-based eCommerce tools aimed at making cryptocurrency a viable global payment method. Three Protocol offers a combination of privacy-focused solutions, secure tri-proof smart contracts, and novel AI technology, it is set to redefine how users engage with digital marketplaces and eCommerce.



ZKi3s: Anonymity Meets Trust

One of the cornerstone technologies that will progress the aims of Three Protocol is ZKi3s. ZKi3s are Three Protocol's unique zero-knowledge proof decentralised identity system. They ensure secure, private transactions by enabling users to participate in online marketplaces without revealing personal information through traditional KYC methods. Traditional systems rely on IDs and KYC (Know Your Customer) processes. This isn’t the case with ZKi3s that rely on Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology. This technology ensures that users can still engage in digital commerce without losing their anonymity.

By leveraging ZKP, ZKi3s provide a privacy-first solution that is the ideal fit for decentralisation. They make it possible to establish reputation and trust in marketplaces without the need for invasive identification. This sets the stage for wider cryptocurrency adoption in everyday digital commerce.

Tri-Proof Smart Contracts: Fraud Prevention and Trust Building

At the heart of every Three Protocol transaction is the Tri-Proof Smart Contract system. Written in Rust on the Solana blockchain, the Tri-Proof acts as a failsafe mechanism to ensure the integrity of all transactions. The system incorporates three signatories—the buyer, the seller, and the dispute resolution system, the Decentralised AI Organisation (DAIO)—in every transaction, creating a transparent and secure process that mitigates fraud.

Tri-Proof Smart Contracts ensure that funds are not fully released until two parties agree that the terms of the deal have been met. This structure prevents premature or fraudulent withdrawals, building trust in digital commerce. For cryptocurrency to continue to gain mainstream attention, systems like the Tri-Proof will be critical in bringing crypto into everyday online transactions

Neural Network AI: Customisation and Convenience

Three Protocol’s Neural Network AI is designed to modernise how users interact with digital marketplaces. By using machine learning to observe and analyse user preferences, the AI offers hyper-personalised product and service recommendations. This drastically reduces search time and enhances the overall user experience. This AI-driven matching system ensures that users find the best products or services to fit their needs, appealing to users from all backgrounds.

This approach highlights the utility delivered by combining blockchain technology with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. It allows Three Protocol to create a digital commerce experience that is both efficient and tailored to individual users.

DAIOs: Scalable Decentralised Governance Traditional DAOs (Decentralised Autonomous Organisations) are plagued by inefficiency when it comes to decision-making at scale. Three Protocol introduces a new governance model: DAIOs (Decentralised AI Organisations). Integrating AI into governance structures ensures that decisions delivered by the DAIO, particularly those around dispute resolution, are informed and fair.

This new governance model leverages AI to evaluate the consistency and specificity of votes, holding members accountable and ensuring they are making informed decisions. DAIOs represent a significant upgrade from conventional DAO systems, delivering both transparency and efficiency to the decision-making process in decentralised networks.

Three Pay: A Crypto Payment Gateway with Buyer Protection

Three Pay stands as the gateway to cryptocurrency mass adoption in eCommerce. Designed to mimic the security and convenience of traditional payment systems like PayPal, ApplePay, and Google Pay, Three Pay allows users to transact in cryptocurrency with built-in buyer protection. Whether making purchases online or sending payments, Three Pay reduces the friction points associated with crypto transactions while offering users a private and decentralised alternative to the mainstream.

This payment solution, powered by the Tri-Proof Smart Contract system and enhanced by ZKi3s, ensures privacy, security, and efficiency.

Visa Debit Card Products: No-KYC Virtual and Physical Cards

In line with its vision of promoting privacy and security, Three Protocol has announced a partnership with an international bank to deliver Visa Debit Card products through its 3Pay platform. These products include a groundbreaking no-KYC virtual crypto debit card, allowing users to spend crypto as seamlessly as they would with a traditional debit card, but without the need for invasive identity verification processes.

The first of these products is set to launch on October 3rd, with more to follow, including physical Three Protocol Visa Debit cards boasting some of the lowest fees in the industry. What’s more, some transaction fees will be allocated towards buybacks and token burns, supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of the Three Protocol ecosystem.

Jobs3: A Decentralised Service Provider Marketplace Three Protocol’s Jobs3 platform is a decentralised marketplace that connects clients and freelancers directly together, eliminating the middleman and enhancing transparency. By removing traditional barriers such as biometric-KYC and focusing solely on a user’s performance-based reputation, Jobs3 opens up opportunities for millions of freelancers worldwide who would otherwise be excluded from the digital job market.

Jobs3 offers the perfect environment for users who value privacy and security in their professional engagements. By integrating ZKi3s, Tri-Proof Smart Contracts, the DAIO, and the Neural Network AI, Jobs3 provides an unrivalled level of trust, security and efficiency, making it the ideal working environment for both clients and freelancers to work together.

Looking Ahead: A New Era of Secure, Decentralised eCommerce

With its suite of innovative tools—ZKi3s, Tri-Proof Smart Contracts, Neural Network AI, and Three Pay—Three Protocol is paving the way for a new era of secure, decentralised eCommerce. By offering fraud-resistant systems and privacy-first solutions, Three Protocol is well-positioned to lead the global shift toward cryptocurrency as a mainstream form of payment.

With its suite of innovative tools—ZKi3s, Tri-Proof Smart Contracts, Neural Network AI, and Three Pay—Three Protocol is paving the way for a new era of secure, decentralised eCommerce. By offering fraud-resistant systems and privacy-first solutions, Three Protocol is well-positioned to lead the global shift toward cryptocurrency as a mainstream form of payment.

About Three Protocol Three Protocol is focused on building fraud-resistant cryptocurrency tools for eCommerce, aiming to make crypto more practical as a global payment method. By incorporating ZKP and Neural Network AI, the platform prioritises secure, private, and efficient marketplace transactions.

