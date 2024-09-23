Sagexion Announces Launch with First Two Games: Meme Party and Ludo Sax

Maracaibo, Venezuela, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagexion has just announced its latest token launch, rounding up two new games that are ready for its community. "Meme Party" and "Ludo Sax" are two innovative games that are already live, with challenging and rewarding gameplay.

The project features play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics, staking options, and more. With a well-designed token utility and allocation, the project's upcoming fair launch is attracting many Web3 fans.

Discovering Two New Play-to-Earn (P2E) Games

Sagexion has two games released so far, namely Ludo Sax and Meme Party. Meme Party is a colorful racing game wherein players are thrown into risk-laden racing.

It is possible to compete on five different maps, each with its unique challenge with five iconic memes. Meme Party features two modes: Free Mode for practice and Competitive Mode, where the onlookers can place a bet for the champions.

In Meme Party, the players will get an opportunity to unlock skins, accessories, and boosters by getting its Meme Box. Each player can make a bet on a champion in the game and get a reward based on his bet.

Players have to win 20 times in the final map in Free Mode or exchange 40 "Meme Stars." The players get Meme Stars when they find a successful run on Free Mode after winning a race.

Ludo Sax is another fun game available on the Sagexion platform. This game brings a modernized version of the classical Ludo games. This game allows the player to play a match against the artificial intelligence in the "Player versus Bots" mode. For players interested in online matches, such as 1v1, 2v2, and 1v1v1v1, it is possible to buy a battle pass.

In Ludo Sax, the players can get Gems by completing quests, which they can spend in the marketplace on "LudoChests."

Some Cool New Features for the Web3 Gaming Community

Apart from the above-mentioned games, Sagexion offers its users several staking options via the SAGX token. A SAGX token holder can create passive income through flexible staking or locked staking options, with APY changing accordingly.

Users can choose to stake their tokens and withdraw them at any time or take longer periods with higher possible income.

Beyond staking, the SAGX token has many different utilities within the ecosystem. For instance, Sagexion will buy 10% of the profit of all products in the ecosystem and burn the tokens acquired this way. This means that there is a deflationary element to the token, which increases in value over time.

Moreover, with SAGX, one can bet in spectator mode, play mini-games, participate in lotteries, or exchange it. Also, surprise events may provide new ways of using the token within the token ecosystem.

SAGX is a completely decentralized token, and no token was allocated for development or developers. This is the token allocation one can expect:

The team's plan is to contribute 10% of the token supply to the liquidity pool. This strategy aims to help SAGX maintain a healthy trading environment.

of the token supply to the liquidity pool. This strategy aims to help SAGX maintain a healthy trading environment. Furthermore, 20% shall be spent on the presale to accommodate early investors in the project.

shall be spent on the presale to accommodate early investors in the project. Another 10% will go to staking so that users can collect rewards as passive income.

will go to staking so that users can collect rewards as passive income. 20% of the supply will stay in a so-called "Treasury" fund. These tokens will be locked for a period of 12 months to avoid destabilizing the SAGX price.

of the supply will stay in a so-called "Treasury" fund. These tokens will be locked for a period of 12 months to avoid destabilizing the SAGX price. The project will allocate another 20% to airdrops. This strategy is another way to reward the project's community.

to airdrops. This strategy is another way to reward the project's community. 10% of the tokens will enter the project's mini-games ecosystem, with a 6-month time lock.

of the tokens will enter the project's mini-games ecosystem, with a 6-month time lock. Finally, the remaining 10% will fund the team's marketing operations. Specifically, 2.5% will be immediately unlocked, while the remaining 7.5% will be locked for six months.

About Sagexion

Sagexion is a new project in the gaming world. It's a completely new platform that will melt together some of the best features of Web2 and Web3 technologies into a single incomparable experience.

Sagexion integrates blockchain with decentralized virtual environments that provide true ownership for the target users with assets. Pinksale will soon host the Sagexion presale event as a fair launch event. A fixed amount of Sagexion tokens will be available at a fair and transparent price.

Those who want more detailed information on Sagexion, its token, and its games should have a look at the project's website . Apart from this, the Sagexion team informs its regular updates through the social media pages below.